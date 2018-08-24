Air service to Fort Worth Meacham: It’s now a ‘maybe’

Right now, it’s only a rumor about a rumor.

But if everything falls in place for a renowned airline executive, by 2020 Dallas-Fort Worth residents might be flying from Fort Worth Meacham Airport to somewhere like Las Vegas or California, resuming central-city air service after a quarter-century.

Yes, DFW is Fort Worth’s prized passenger airport. We own a big stake, and it brings the world to our door. DFW is the primary reason for Tarrant County’s economic growth and success.

But city leaders who used to say “no” or “never” to passenger service at Meacham now say “maybe.”

Azul Brazilian airlines CEO David Neeleman is considering a startup low-cost airline. Miami Herald

The reason: David Neeleman, the founder of JetBlue and other startups, is making moves that hint at a new low-cost airline to serve secondary city airports like Fort Worth Meacham, Baltimore or Burbank, California.

“We are not actively recruiting anybody,” Mayor Betsy Price said recently: “American Airlines is here and it’s a big piece of our economy.”

But.

“That doesn’t mean we wouldn’t take a look at it,” she said.

Colorado-based airline industry consultant Michael Boyd understands why there’s buzz. (The new airline is tentatively named Moxy.)

“Going where no one has gone before — you leave that to Captain Kirk, or David Neeleman,” Boyd said.

Neeleman has started four low-cost airlines worldwide. In July, France-based Airbus announced plans to sell him 60 new Airbus A220-300 jets.

“Meacham Field is a nice airport,” Boyd said, using an old name.

“But DFW is the preferred airport for most travelers. I really wonder whether David can find enough traffic to make Meacham work as an alternative.”

The North Tarrant Express highway expansion has made the Meacham area more accessible and attractive, Price said. In June, the Star-Telegram quoted a city aviation official saying Denver-based Frontier Airlines wants to fly here.

City Council member Carlos Flores, who represents the north side, is more excited than Price.

“I think it’d be a good thing for Fort Worth,” he said. “There’s a demand here. This can be done while respecting our established agreements.”

Meacham opened in 1925, eight years after Dallas Love Field. For nearly 30 years, it was Fort Worth’s primary airport.

Five different small airlines tried to operate there in the 1980s and ‘90s. All flopped.

Continental (now United) briefly considered flying from Meacham to its Houston hub back when it offered the same flights from Love Field.

The airport finished a $20 million renovation last year with private terminal operator American Aero FTW.

Any new airline would have to arrange gate and security space, not to mention parking.

In 1993, a young David Neeleman stood alongside Southwest Airlines Chaiman Herbert D. Kelleher when Southwest bought Neeleman’s startup Morris Air. Neeleman later joined Southwest. RON HEFLIN AP

McKinney National Airport in eastern Collin County also was mentioned as a possible host.

“McKinney would be a disaster,” said Boyd, the industry consultant.

“At DFW, you’ve got an airport that people built rail lines and highways for. McKinney can’t compare.”

But that’s why Fort Worth can’t ignore Moxy or other airlines. Meacham has more to offer than McKinney.

“Anybody who wants to serve this area can compete at DFW Airport, and we’ve got plenty of room to expand,” said Price, one of four Fort Worth representatives on the 12-member airport board of directors.

“But if you start talking about other airports — Meacham is more attractive and it’s easier to get there.”

It’s all still a big if.