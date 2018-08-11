‘I never had any idea what ALS was,’ Fort Worth’s Fr. Jasso now needs prayers

The campaign tour for Sen. Ted Cruz stopped in Dallas on Saturday, July 28, 2018, and Cruz, who faces Democratic nominee Beto O’Rourke in November, spoke with Star-Telegram columnist Bud Kennedy in a Facebook Live.
Wings players and Coach Bob Lemieux in the stands in a beer-throwing fight during a 1972 Central Hockey League game with the Dallas Blackhawks. The Blackhawks, farm club of the Chicago Blackhawks, won 3-1 over the Wings, Detroit Red Wings farm club.
Video from the House's Chief of Staff shows the scuffle that broke out on the floor of the Texas House of Representatives on May 29. Protesters gathered inside the Texas State Capitol in protest of SB4, legislation that could ban sanctuary cities.
Legend has it that about 120 years ago, a spacecraft or airship of some sort crashed in the small town of Aurora northwest of Fort Worth and that the body of a little space man is buried in the cemetery there.
In this bodycam footage that was posted to YouTube by the 10-year-old's parents, the autistic boy appears to be mistreated at the hands of his teacher and an SRO officer that reportedly works for Denton PD.
This PSA on sextortion warns that anything private shared online could be used against you. If someone demands sexual images from you, stop immediately and report it. For more information, visit ProjectSafeChildhood.gov
Interview with Amanda Simpson, the sole survivor of a murder-suicide in Ponder, Texas that claimed the lives of her three children and her boyfriend, along with the gunman, her ex-husband Justin Tyler Painter.