Bye-bye, Glenn Beck? Talk host puts his Texas house on the market

Online talk show host Glenn Beck has put his Vaquero Club home up for sale, asking $5.9 million and predicting an economic downturn.

“I fear this economy as we are headed for trouble and I don’t want to be sitting with a big huge house,” he told syndicated radio listeners last month, according to the online Daily Beast.

Beck bought the 8,900-square-foot King Fisher Drive home in 2012, according to Tarrant Appraisal District records online. It’s listed as owned by a trust in the name of Prince Whipple, an African-American hero of the Revolutionary War.

The website for Southlake-based Synergy Realty describes the home as a custom estate of “true distinction” offering hand-cut stacked stone, French brown wide-plank hand-scraped floor, a gourmet kitchen and a “backyard oasis” with a pool and spa.

Although the house is not listed directly in his name, Beck is registered at the address in public records and the Tarrant County voter roll.

Beck moved to Westlake in 2011, leasing a Vaquero Estates Boulevard home owned by a member of the Swarovski crystal family. At the time, he joked with then-Gov. Rick Perry, a presidential hopeful, that he might run for Perry’s job as governor.

Beck’s communications empire was already on a downturn when the former Fox News Channel and CNN prime-time host endorsed Constitution Party presidential candidate Darrell Castle in 2016, calling Republican Party nominee Donald J. Trump a “carnival barker” and “an immoral man … absent decency or dignity.”





Beck’s Irving-based Mercury Radio Arts company and his political website and online network, TheBlaze.com, announced layoffs last fall.





Recent negotiations to sell TheBlaze.com to the Daily Wire website, owned by the energy billionaire Wilks brothers of Cisco, Texas, have fallen through, according to the online entertainment news site TheWrap.com.

In May, Beck announced his support for Trump’s 2020 re-election campaign, wearing a “Make America Great Again” cap.

On June 24, Beck walked out in the middle of an interview on CNN’s “Reliable Sources” when host Brian Stelter asked about the company downsizing and layoffs.