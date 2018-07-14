Don’t trust the media? Surprise: We have our doubts, too. But we’re not fake news

We know a little more now about why you trust or don’t trust the news.
And we also know more about ourselves.
Two recent studies, one by a professor at the University of Texas at Dallas, tell us that readers trust us less now than a year ago overall, but trust their favorite news source more.
But after a week when a globetrotting U.S. president refused a question from one cable news network as “fake news” and called another a “real network,” the UT Dallas study reminds us that journalists are not totally sure we trust each other.
Assistant Professor Angela K. Lee’s study titled “We’re More Ethical Than They Are” won some readers outside the traditional academic journal audience by pointing out that even though journalists believe our co-workers are ethical, we’re also skeptical of other journalists.
(If you want to make a snarky comment about whether journalists have ethics at all, this particular study is based on the Society of Professional Journalists [spj.org] and National Press Photographers Association [nppa.org] ethics codes online.)
Working with University of Texas professor Renita Coleman, Lee asked reporters, photographers and editors from 33 large print, broadcast and online news outlets about ethical decisions involving news coverage, editing, opinion and photography.
Print journalists thought broadcast journalists were honest, and vice versa.
But — summing up complicated data — each thinks his or her own company ranks about an “A-minus” and competitors’ a “B.” They give the other side of the print-broadcast divide only a “C-plus.”
“People in the news media believe that somebody farther from their own social circle is less ethical, and the closer they are, the more ethical,” Lee said by phone Saturday.
That’s not very different from the way we all react, she said.
We think “fightin’ songs” or gory movies won’t affect us, but will hurt somebody else. We always think someone else is more vulnerable.
“People in journalism believe they are good people, and better than the other people in the industry,” she said.
“I like it that people are talking about this — it’s important to show as an industry that we care about ethics.”
The other study, from the American Press Institute, showed that Americans whose parents grew up reading newspapers no longer understand print or online journalism.
Half don’t know what an “op-ed” is (an opinion commentary) or how to tell an opinion post like this from a news report. Nearly half don’t know what “attributing” facts means. Two-thirds are confused about newsgathering methods.
I asked TCU journalism professor Aaron Chimbel, on a TCU Honors College trip all week in Washington meeting journalists from Bob Schieffer to Wolf Blitzer, to look over the UT Dallas study.
“Basically, this study says journalists are news consumers just like the rest of us, and just like the rest of us they are more likely to trust people they know,” he wrote by email from Washington.
“ … Finally, and this trip to DC certainly reaffirmed, every journalist I know works exceedingly hard to ensure their work is done in an ethical manner, often losing sleep over it, and if members of the public got to know journalists, like the journalists themselves, they would be more trusting of journalism.”
We are not perfect.
But we are not fake news.
