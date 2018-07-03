On July 4, Texans welcome foreign guests, but definitely not a broken border system

Nowhere in Texas could be more American on a July 4 than Arlington, where families who moved here from around the world turn out to celebrate independence in all colors and languages.

The question is whether Texas still loves and celebrates foreign-born families the rest of the year, and whether Texans are still on board with this whole thing of being the "Friendship" state.

It's easy to find news stories these days about people arguing.

Sometimes it's over something as big as the way children are coldly trafficked and then carelessly warehoused at the border.

SIGN UP

Help us deliver journalism that makes a difference in our community. Our journalism takes a lot of time, effort, and hard work to produce. If you read and enjoy our journalism, please consider subscribing today. SUBSCRIBE TODAY

Sometimes it's over something as little as a "Make America Great Again" hat.

Here's the good news: Texans are not turning against foreigners or the principle of international business and trade, according to a forthcoming study by the Mission Foods Texas-Mexico Center at Southern Methodist University.

As part of a national series of interviews, 1,200 Texans were asked specific questions about immigration, culture and the border.





This shouldn't come as a surprise:

Luisa del Rosal leads the Texas-Mexico Center at SMU. SMU

"Texans don't fear immigration as much as they fear a system — one that they don't understand and isn't working," said Luisa del Rosal, the center's executive director.

The center made news in April for its major economic study showing that immigrants from Mexico boost Texas' economy by supplying the labor needed for companies to grow and build international trade.

Business groups including the Texas Shrimp Association are already warning they're losing money for lack of legal seasonal workers.

Texans surveyed by the SMU center see the need for workers and identify with immigrants' strong work ethic, del Rosal said.

We're mad at the confusion and disorderly system, and fear the "bad guys" getting in, she said.

"There's this fear that nobody has a handle on who's here, how they got here and how they were selected," she said.

"People want a simple system that everybody can understand. Right now, they just feel like nobody has a handle on it."

Texans view immigrant workers more favorably than other Americans do, she said.

Texans also didn't worry as much about cultural differences, "assimiliation" or celebrating other national holidays.

One big exception:

"The one thing Texans want is a common language," she said — "enough to carry on a conversation."

We don't mind celebrating Diez y Seis de Septiembre.

As long as we all say happy Fourth of July.