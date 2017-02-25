‘Hysteria’ over immigration growing in Texas; here’s why

Texans always ignored blowhard politicians who blamed foreigners for everything.
That is, until now.
Texans suddenly are more concerned about immigration than about terrorism, jobs or the U.S. debt or economy, according to a recent University of Texas/Texas Tribune poll.
Immigration is now the No. 2 issue for Texas voters behind only the perennial No. 1 worry, leadership and corruption.
Three years ago, immigration was 11 places down the list, less urgent than education, welfare or “moral decline.”
No need to wonder what changed.
President Donald Trump and his administration are “very effective at communicating their message to the masses,” former U.S. Ambassador to Mexico Tony Garza said Saturday.
“Right now, we are so polarized — there might be Texans who don’t agree with the president, but they don’t want to appear unsupportive,” said Garza, a San Antonio Republican and former chairman of the Texas Railroad Commission.
“There’s a lot of uncertainty. People want to stick with the president. It’s like, ‘I’ve got my jersey on and I’m sticking with the team.’ ”
Even the manipulative 2014 “Secure the Border” political ads by now-Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick didn’t get Texas voters very stirred up to turn away new foreign newcomers or neighbors.
It took a new president with nationalist fervor to make more Texans suspicious of the 2.5 million or so foreign nationals here, most of them legally.
“It’s a bit surprising that Texans would follow what is basically a national trend — this feeling of being threatened by foreigners,” said Jim Hollifield, a scholar on immigration politics and director of the Tower Center for Political Studies at Southern Methodist University.
He called this a “Back to the Future” era in politics, with “an element of hysteria we haven’t seen since the 1920s [when the Ku Klux Klan ran Texas] and maybe the 1850s,” when the Know-Nothing Party supported only native-born American Protestants.
“To suddenly see Texas turn protectionist and take a nativist turn is puzzling,” he said.
“Some of it is the political climate. If you have political entrepreneurs who are willing to exploit this, sometimes you can whip people into a frenzy.”
For Texas, he said, arguing for reducing immigration is “like shooting yourself in the foot.”
“Immigration has contributed tremendously to Texas’ growth and prosperity,” he said.
“But this is beyond economics. It’s political and psychological. For those who are beating the drum — it’s working.”
The bluster from Washington is bad business for Texas.
