McCain wouldn’t forgive Trump for his ‘war hero’ comment. Here’s how that hurt us all

Among the many tributes to Sen. John McCain during his memorials, there was one from his close friend and colleague Sen. Lindsey Graham that just didn’t ring true.

“There’s a lesson to be learned this week about John McCain,” he began. “If you forgive, people appreciate it, and if you admit to mistakes, you look good as a stronger man.”

That statement left me wondering if the country would have been better served if that forgiveness had been applied to President Donald Trump.

While the national media provided us with wall-to-wall coverage of the Wednesday through Sunday tributes to the life of Sen. John McCain, we didn’t see much on the consequences suffered by the public of the McCain vs. Trump saga.

We saw reaction across the country ranging from the celebration of the life of a Vietnam War hero who became a major force in the United States Senate, to outrage of Americans bewildered with the hyper-politicized funeral.

All of that played out according to McCain’s own script that created a multi-day spectacular usually reserved for the passing of presidents. Missing was any recognition of the cost a great many Americans suffered at the hands of the feud between two powerful men.

Whatever their relationship may have been, it all collapsed when then presidential candidate Donald Trump famously and stupidly declared of McCain’s war hero status – “He’s a war hero because he was captured. I like people who weren’t captured.”

Regardless of Trump’s efforts to walk back that unfortunate remark, there would be no forgiveness from McCain who, from that moment, would be determined to get even.

The personal affront that had been suffered by McCain, his family, friends, and supporters across the country actually took nothing more than an emotional toll on any of them.

Nobody saw their lives changed in any material way by the insult from Trump.

McCain would proceed to criticize and demean the president whenever the opportunity arose, and you might think the offense he had suffered was being vindicated.

Apparently dissatisfied that he had gotten full revenge, he finally delivered the death blow to one of Trump’s signature promises he had made to the American people.

The promise: To repeal and replace Obamacare.

Interestingly, McCain had featured his support for that effort in his every appearance before the people of Arizona in his own successful reelection campaign.

He promised to relieve them of the personal struggles they faced in discovering that former President Obama’s declarations of being able to keep your health care plan, your doctor of choice, and lower the cost of health insurance were false.

When the time came for him to deliver on that promise, he instead used the occasion to cast the deciding vote that would torpedo the months-long work to replace Obamacare with a superior health care plan.

Gasps of surprise arose on the Senate floor when he gave the now infamous thumbs-down signal with a big grin, sending shock waves through the White House and the rest of the country.

He had shown the president that he would not excuse him for his offensive remark about his hero status even if it came at great cost to the country.

Sen. Graham must have been mistaken when he gave McCain credit for taking the high road of forgiveness when so much was a stake for the people he was sworn to represent.

It leaves some wondering if his legacy would come with an asterisk of how he got even with the president while leaving millions across the country with the burden of a largely failed health care program that he had promised to fix.