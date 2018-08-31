Newseum defends free speech, yet it banned sales of this T-shirt.

You may have seen recent news of the decision by a prominent institution devoted to the protection of free speech to censor itself.

The interactive museum in the heart of the nation’s capital declares its mission as increasing public understanding of how the core freedoms of the First Amendment work in our democracy.

A puzzling decision last month by the Newseum could make you wonder if that high calling actually applies to itself.





USA Today reported that the nonprofit organization has been under siege from journalists and media groups across the country for selling T-shirts containing a message they didn’t like.





Contrition from the museum declared, “We made a mistake and we apologize. A free press is an essential part of our democracy and journalists are not the enemy of the people.”





The offending words on the $20 shirt now banned from the gift shop: “You Are Very Fake News.”





Note that any specific reference to the media being any kind of enemy isn’t there. So, it must be an extrapolation that set off the firestorm from which the museum has retreated in such haste.





USA Today included in its story an explanation from the Newseum that says it makes all types of merchandise available from all presidential campaigns in the interest of celebrating “the rights of people from all political spectrums to express themselves freely.”





That practice, “has included former and current presidential slogans and imagery and merchandise from all political parties. We continue to do so in celebration of freedom of speech.”





Except, apparently, this particular expression from a president who constantly challenges journalists he believes are delivering “fake news.”





Interestingly, the store continues to offer all manner of Trump merchandise ranging from the popular MAGA hat, bobble head, coffee cup, and even a coloring book with the president dressed as Superman on the cover.





The New York Times reports that the Newseum, where adults pay $25 to get in, has been facing financial difficulties, besieged by crippling debt and an expensive building in a city full of free museums.





Merchandising has provided a critical income flow. Chief executive of the museum, Scott Williams, said the message behind the “Fake News” shirt was not quite as direct as some critics suggested.





While I would fully embrace the pushback from the nation’s media in being declared an enemy of the people, there is one occasion locally when an argument could be made to support such an indictment.





At this time two years ago, Dallas based media moguls were conducting a self-serving effort to convince Arlington voters to reject the measure that would ensure the city would retain its Major League status by participating in building a new enclosed ballpark for the Texas Rangers and their fans.





The suspect newspaper and television station had property in downtown Dallas they would like to sell. A possible prospect to acquire it was the baseball team that city business and political leaders were attempting to lure away from Arlington.





While some would see it differently, it was and remains my considered opinion, that the media giants were behaving in a manner that would threaten Arlington’s considerable, decades-long investment in its visitor and tourism industry.





Losing the Rangers would not only harm the local economy but would portend a turning point in the city’s history that would be seen in the future as when Arlington had lost its legendary momentum to move ever forward.





Together with others, we saw an onslaught of biased commentary and fake news reports as a threat to Arlington citizens and their potential to benefit from the booming development now taking place all around the city’s entertainment district.





Call it what you wish, but to me, the two media offenders looked a lot like enemies.



