Cheers to the Texas Rangers who gave seniors something to celebrate

Cheers: To the Texas Rangers, who graciously gave up their box in Minute Maid Park so that we could celebrate our parents’ 80th and 85th birthdays. We were told we might have to move to regular seats, but the Rangers organization took the regular seats, allowing us a wonderful celebration.
And the Rangers won!
— Sarah and Shawn McCormick and the Gordon Family,
Fort Worth
Cheers: To a pet-loving gentleman who rescued Charlie’s orange ball from the creek at Pebblebrook Court. He carried it the rest of the walk, not to let it fall again
— Susie Boysen,
Fort Worth
Cheers: To John Birdwell, sales consultant at Five Star Ford in North Richland Hills. He was diligent in finding me the exact car I wanted.
I love my Mustang.
— Nancy Sasso,
Hurst
Jeers: To a cable network’s coverage of the PGA Golf tournament. Who wants to watch five hours of commentary rather than actual golf?
— Don Erwin,
Kennedale
Jeers: To an elderly, apparently well-off man who recently ate at a nonprofit restaurant and treated the volunteer wait staff badly.
We are all volunteers, and don’t deserve the treatment you dished out.
— Lynne Harmon,
Fort Worth
Cheers: To the Texas Roadhouse restaurant on SW Loop 820 for putting coupons for free appetizer in the teachers’ mailboxes at Luella Merrett Elementary School during Teacher Appreciation Week. April Fair and Jennifer Locke have been so generous with us.
On another occasion, they donated warm rolls and cinnamon butter for all the teachers. It’s so nice to be thought of.
We appreciate their generosity. Everybody likes to feel appreciated.
— Joylita Richardson,
Fort Worth
Jeers: To the crooks who broke into my son’s truck on Thursday evening in a restaurant parking lot at Bryant Irvin Road and SW Loop 820. He’s a Navy vet and you stole his girlfriend’s purse.
Do us all a favor and get a job. I hope you get caught.
— Pamela K. Huffman,
Benbrook
Cheers: For the reappearance of TV host Jenny Anchondo on “Morning Dose” on KDAF/Channel 33. I will be watching this channel because she is great!
— Mary Sherilyn West,
Allen
Cheers: To whoever performed an act of kindness for a group of seven ladies who were enjoying breakfast together at Stevie’s Diner on N. Tarrant on Aug. 8.
When we asked for the check, we were pleasantly surprised to find out someone had paid it for us. Thank you for your generosity and God bless you.
— Peggy Stallcup,
North Richland Hills
Cheers: To C. Mike Redd, pastor at Benbrook United Methodist Church, for his wonderful, uplifting ministry and for his pending retirement.
We will definitely miss his sermons and the attention he gives to each and every one who has ever entered our church, and we’ll also greatly miss his wife, Sandy. Blessings, along with good health and good luck.
— Frances Covington,
Benbrook
Cheers: To the four truck drivers and the Weatherford police officer who pushed me off the East Bankhead Drive exit ramp to the access road when I ran out of gas. Sorry I didn’t get your names. Jeers: To me for not knowing the instrument panel on my husband’s new Jeep, and also to my daughter for leaving the gas tank empty.
Y’all stayed with me until I got gas in the car. You’re all life savers.
— Kay Lee,
Willow Park
Cheers: And thank you to the three individuals who rendered aid to us at a severe accident on Highway 183 on Aug. 11. Your care and kindness far exceeded the disgrace of the hit and run driver who caused it.
— Paul Gooch,
Arlington
Cheers: To the South Hills Baptist Church members who came to my school, Dallas Park Elementary in Crowley Independent School District, to help our teachers set up classrooms during our first workday.
The breakfast treats were delicious, and the goodie bags were very much appreciated.
— Mary Ayers,
Fort Worth
Cheers: To TRS, the Teacher Retirement System of Texas. All too often, people do not take the time to thank the dedicated employees of TRS for their commitment to serve their members.
Thank you to TRS for your professionalism and genuine desire to work with each member as an individual.
— Rozlyn Faulhaber,
North Richland Hills
Cheers: To all of the nice people who helped us on Aug. 8 at the Cotton Patch Cafe in Burleson when my husband had trouble standing and walking.
He fell and they all came to his and my rescue. They helped me get him into the restaurant, and then when we were ready to leave, they were there and ready to help me get him back in the car.
It just proves that there are still some very nice people in this world. I didn’t get any names as there were too many, but if you were one of them, you know who I am talking about.
Our sincere thanks to all of you, and God bless you all.
— Carolyn and Joe Godsey,
Joshua
