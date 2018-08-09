Cheers to former Star-Telegram sportswriter, first woman journalist in the Pro Football Hall of Fame

Cheers: To Charean Williams for her being the first woman sports writer selected for the Pro Football Hall of Fame, as the Dick McCann Award winner for 2018. She had a great 17-year career with the Star-Telegram. Congrats Charean!
—Bill Brown
Saginaw
Jeers to the City of Fort Worth for its public art. I don’t know what committee chooses the art, but the Fort Worth tax payers should not need an art appreciation class to appreciate what they drive by every day. Lancaster and North Henderson come to mind.
—Anita Cox
Benbrook
Cheers: To chef Bruce Howard and his wonderful staff at Broadway Baptist Church. They provided a fabulous lunch for the exercisers from the Parkinson’s Support Group of Tarrant County. The exercise group meets Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 10:30 a.m. BBC has provided space since 1983! Thank you PSGTC and BBC.
—Victoria Stringer
Fort Worth
Cheers and thanks to the gentleman who paid for breakfast for six ladies last Wednesday from Bethesda Baptist Church, who meet at Elk Diner in Burleson every week. We would love to know who you are.
—Lynda McClure
Burleson
Cheers for R.J. Gator’s restaurant, on Trail Lake Drive next to the railroad tracks. Thanks for almost five years of excellent food and friendly service. So sorry you are gone.
—David White
Fort Worth
Cheers to Aaron who saw me awkwardly handling three grocery sacks at Albertson’s at Loop 820 and Bridge and offered to help. Of course, I agreed. I walk with a cane. I said that someone is teaching youwell and he said, “They still are.” He is a student at Tarleton State. Way to go, Aaron!! Many thanks.
—Pat Atkinson-Leito
Fort Worth
Cheers and a big “Friendly, Good, Good” to the American Airlines pilot that left a note on my car at Terminal D. Fly Safe, from the Class of ‘68, ‘We’re Still Great’ to the Class of ‘85 ‘Best Alive’. The license plate was the giveaway, right?
—Ken Bowers
Fort Worth
Jeers to a large church that charges for vacation Bible school. I remember such good times as a kid. VBS should be an outreach for your church, not a fundraiser. Charging $25 may not be much money to some, but to others with multiple kids, it is. Will the next step be to charge for your Sunday worship service?
—Tim Matheus
Fort Worth
Cheers to Bob Ray Sanders on his induction into the Black Journalists Hall of Fame. Bob Ray is an outstanding journalist and an outstanding person. Are other “Hall of Fame” honorees in other disciplines segregated by color? I am happy for him for this honor, but am dismayed by the segregation of this organization. I thought we had moved past all of that.
—Beverly Archibald
Fort Worth
Cheers to the musical journey of Mr. Charles E. Duke, as he has uplifted and inspired the congregation of First Christian Church, downtown Fort Worth, for 50 years as minister of music. Save Sunday, August 26th at 3 p.m. to honor him.
—Larry A Robbins
Arlington
Cheers to our builder, Pat McCombs of Euless. Forty years ago we moved into our home. Since that time we have NEVER had a crack, plumbing, or electrical concern. Pat used stressed foundation engineering. Our vaulted ceilings are still perfect. Thanks for a job well done.
—Ann & Roland Kelley
Cheers to “Dirty Jobs” brewery in Mansfield. Had so much fun. Wonderful people
and good times. Good beer, too. Hope I can get back soon!
—Emily McClure
Granbury
Cheers to Vitas Hospice of Fort Worth Team#3 for their compassionate,professional care given to a beloved member of our family. For their prayers and encouragement and sharing our faith in God. It was a tremendous comfort. On behalf of the Castillo family we are eternally grateful.
—Gloria Enrriques
Fort Worth
Cheers to Haley at Dixie House on Belknap. I took my friend out for a birthday breakfast and Haley paid for our breakfast. God bless the nice people at Dixie House.
—Terri Estes
Fort Worth, TX 76180
Cheers to the honest person who found and turned in a birthday card containing money at Uncle Julios on North I-35. The money was all there. You gave a great blessing to a single mom.
—Linda Henderson
Burleson
Jeers to a south Arlington vet clinic that took advantage of an elderly lady with a very sick dog. She agreed to spend $100 but this greedy vet insisted that she owed $500.
—Marge Froom
Arlington
Jeers for showing half a front page with the Dallas Cowboys when there are so many GOOD things going on like children’s cancer fundraising. Already tired of the Cowboys!! Not a fan.
—John Garcia
Arlington
Cheers to the Star-Telegram’s Wayne Lindsey for taking the time to deliver my newspaper to my front porch. The days after cancer treatments, it’s so nice to see the paper right there. Wayne is one of the good guys! Thank you.
—Carolyn King
Stephenville
Cheers to my neighbor Jim for sharing his Star-Telegram when mine is not delivered.
—Mary Roddy
Hurst
