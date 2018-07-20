Cheers for the F-35, teachers and S-T carriers, but jeers to bad deals

Cheers: To the British Royal Air Force’s massive 100-airplane fly-by for the Royal Family to commemoriate the RAF’s first 100 years. Saving the best for last was a formation of three Fort Worth/built Lockheed F-35 Lightnings.
—Griffin T. Murphey,
Fort Worth
Cheers: Thanks to Mindy Kershaw, personal banker at Wells Fargo Hulen/Bellaire, for quickly and efficiently ietting me a new checking account when mine was potentially compromised.
—Michael Harris,
Fort Worth
Cheers: To Diana Smith and her staff at Trinity Lutheran Church Children’s Center. “Ms. Diana” has been loving and teaching children!
—T.J. Ladusky,
Aledo
Cheers: To Sutton Printing in Azle. They made two self-inking stamps that were exactly what i wanted.
—Mary Martin,
Lakeside
Cheers: To Cindy Shepard on winning the Hurst council runoff. Hopefully she can expedite completion of the fiasco on Pipeline Road.
—Eugenia Reuss,
Hurst
Cheers: To Discount Tire on Harwood Road. Perry’s customer service was superb. I miss previous manager Brian.
—Barbara St. Germain,
Bedford
Cheers: To Jeff Smith, who delivers my Star-Telegram. I’m 85 with limited balance and Jeff makes sure my paper is right outside.
—Julie McDonald,
Hurst
Cheers: To the wonderful lady who bought our dinner at Cousins BBQ. This Vietnam vet was truly blessed.
—Gary Roberts,
Fort Worth
Jeers: To an auto dealership that refuses to honor the last owner’s maintenance agreements. These agreements were made in good faith.
—William Lawrence,
North Richland Hills
Cheers: To Dr. Dominguez, on call July 4, and the Banfield Pet staff at Lincoln Square. Your care for Kobey during his last days was appreciated.
—Brenda Harris,
Arlington
Cheers: To doctors William Guthrie, Kevin Connelly, Robert Anderson, Dan Willis, C. Bradley Bowman, Kassim Kahn and their staff for taking such good care of Tommie H. Sanchez. We’re grateful for your dedication.
—Cecilia and John Lunt,
Fort Worth
Cheers: To the Hurst police and Officer Ceja. He assisted my parents with car trouble on Texas 183, controlling the danger and summoning assistance.
—Craig Carlson,
North Richland Hills
Cheers: To Aya’s Trading Inc. for restoring a Tiffany lampshade, a gift from my late sister. The lamp was heavy and broke the table glass. Joe Alame, Lhen and crew did a wonderful job.
—Barbara and Jack
Thetford, Saginaw
Cheers: To all who respect octogenarians. I went to City Hall and didn’t have change for parking. I was given change by two gentlemen who wouldn’t take my $1 bills.
—Willie M. Green,
Fort Worth
Cheers: To Lake Worth Walmart employee Matthew in electronics. He was very patient and helpful and solved our problem.
—Dale and Mary
Martin, Lakeside
Cheers: To the young couple who paid for dinner at The Bangkok Thai Cooking on Heritage Trace Parkway. Kindness abounds.
—Karen Bird and Jayne
Burnett, Fort Worth
Cheers: To Marine Jamiez and his wife for helping me with my flat tire in the Walmart parking lot on Precinct Line Road in Hurst. It was over 100°.
—Pat Kee,
Bedford
Jeers: To whoever stole the authentic wagon wheel and milk can from beside my house. The wheel had been here almost 40 years.
—Kathryn Cales,
Arlington
Jeers: Arlington citizens should be told why their water bills Increased. My bill went from $81 to $224. This happened to a lot of people with no explanation.
—Joyce Hail,
Arlington
Cheers: To Julie Fisher, computer teacher at South Hills High School, for taking three students to the Future Business Leaders of America in Baltimore where they placed fourth in the nation in computer animation design. We need to hear more about amazing teachers like Julie.
—Melanie Tate,
Fort Worth
Cheers: To Medical City North Hills Hospital for going above and beyond in care. The nurses in the ER , fifth and seconds floor were great.. Dr. Christopher Houston in the ER and surgeon Dr. Travis Foster did a great job.
—Danny S. Fowler,
North Richland Hills
Cheers: To Dr. Johnson and Neighborhood Pet Health Center in North Richland Hills. Their caring and sympathy were appreciated during the passing of our beloved dog Holly, who was a family member for almost 17 years.
—Curtis McJunkin,
North Richland Hills
Cheers: For our Star-Telegram carrier. She saw me having discomfort walking and she started putting our paper on the porch.
—Sidney Wallace,
Alvarado
Jeers: To toll lanes on Interstate 35W. Aren’t poor commuters being gouged enough?
—Thomas F. Harkins Jr.,
Fort Worth
Cheers: To Ms. Carney at J.L. Boren Elementary for being nice, letting us use the instruments, and preparing us for our music shows.
—Ethan Sullivan,
Arlington
Comments