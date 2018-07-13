Jeers to an 8-liner game room, and to all those fireworks violators

Jeers: To the Sheriff’s Office and agencies that let eight-liner game rooms operate on Azle Avenue. My mother has lost almost all her savings. The traffic in the neighborhood is awful.
—Vega Celedonio,
Sansom Park
Cheers: To Katie Hoaldridge and her father, Hank Hoaldridge, for being the only daughter-and-father tandem to be inducted into the Burleson ISD Sports Hall of Fame.
—Jerri McNair,
Burleson
Cheers: To Mac Engel for clearing up the issue on former Fort Worth schools athletic director Kevin Greene. Greene is a man of integrity. In fact, he did not want to complain. I find him to be exemplary.
—Hank Hoaldridge,
Burleson
Cheers: To Jabo’s Ace Hardware Westcliff and their always friendly and helpful staff, especially Robyn, who went out of her way to help solve a problem with my dryer hose.
—Mary Kathryn Anderson,
Fort Worth
Cheers: To whoever paid for us two old folks’ lunch July 3 at Pho Little Saigon near Ridgmar Mall.
—Carolyn Allen,
Benbrook
Cheers: To MedStar and Station 31 firefighters for their quick response when my husband suffered a diabetic coma. He said the first thing he saw when he awoke was a silhouette wearing a fire helmet. His first thought was “Angels wear helmets?” They did.
—Judy Griggs,
Fort Worth
Cheers: For Mary Jean and Tim, who are terrific examples of positive spirit. For their little brother’s graduation, they presented him with a book and CD with pictures and music of all the places they have shared over the years.
—Thomas Long, Arlington
Cheers: And many thanks to the two Crowley Walmart men pushing shopping carts back into the store who found my toolbox. Your honesty is appreciated — I use the contents of the toolbox in my job.
—Jim Sasso, Hurst
Cheers: To Jerry Brothers, retiring after more than 44 years as a Star-Telegram route carrier. He’s the definition of faithfulness. Maybe he can even sleep late now and then — until 5 a.m. or so!
—Bob Buckel, Azle
Cheers: To the White Settlement fireworks display. Family and friends visiting for a barbecue loved it.
—Stan Bastek,
White Settlement
Jeers: To the thousands who celebrated our nation’s birth by breaking the law. They were either ignorant or arrogant, probably the latter. Cheers to those in the fire department who worked against all odds to keep homeowners safe.
—Winston Barney,
Fort Worth
Cheers: To the nice lady who paid for my groceries at Albertsons in Westcliff. She said I reminded her of her grandmother.
—Anita Plummer,
Fort Worth
