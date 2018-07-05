Cheers for concerts and theater, but not for a comedy show; and more Cheers & Jeers

Cheers: To the Fort Worth firefighters, police, Botanic Garden staff and my family for their care and concern when we had a heat-related incident at the July 3 concert. They could not have been more gracious, thoughtful and helpful.
—Nora Milligan,
Granbury
Jeers: To the show of standup comedian Heather Land. We were very disappointed. Our experience was further ruined by two very loud and drunk women behind us who screamed and hollered the entire show. We also noticed a lack of police or security. It was a waste of money.
—Wilma Powers,
Weatherford
Cheers: To Moore Funeral Home in Arlington for a wonderful 32nd annual Memorial Day service with a 21-gun salute, a bagpiper, patriotic songs by Priscilla Ash, recognition of all those in the armed services, Mayor Jeff Williams & County Commissioner Andy Nguyen, a veteran representing the Wounded Warrior Project, and Boy Scout Troop 5 helping raise the U.S. flags.
—Steve and Tricia Brock,
Arlington
Cheers: To the Benbrook Public Library for hosting the Granbury Saxophone Quartet. The music was outstanding and the short history lesson for each song was a special plus.
—Corky Baird, Benbrook
Cheers: To the Arts Council Northeast for providing free MasterWorks concerts in conjunction with the cities of Colleyville, Hurst, Roanoke, Saginaw, Southlake, Watauga and Westlake.
—Klaus and Lee Koch,
Colleyville
Cheers: To the Artisan Center Theater in Hurst. We took our daughters to see "Beauty and the Beast." Just back from Disney World, I was expecting to be somewhat disappointed. But it was the exact opposite —. I was blown away! Go see this.
—Jacob Bage, Haslet
Cheers: To Kelli at Mike Davis State Farm Insurance and Rich at Hiley Mazda of Hurst for not only making a new car purchase quick and hassle-free, but for allowing me to get the car of my dreams.
—Suzie McClendon,
Euless
Cheers: To DFW Collision on Dallas Road in Grapevine. Great service — they took care of my car in record time.
—Jan LaPine
(red Lexus IS300),
Grapevine
Cheers: To Artisan Center Theater, Hurst, for the most enjoyable, technical, and talented "Beauty and the Beast" we have seen. How blessed Hurst is having such quality theatrical entertainment so affordable and with convenient accessibility. Thank you.
—Ann and Roland
Kelley, Colleyville
Cheers: To the super-nice young man at Snooty Pig on Westport Parkway. You opened the restaurant July 1 even though no one else showed up for work, and you waited tables, cooked great food, ran checks and cleared tables. You even apologized for being shorthanded.
—Anna Johnson, Keller
Cheers: To Sissy, Shonda and Jackie at the driver's license renewal office in Grand Prairie. These ladies were patient, accommodating, helpful, pleasant and professional. A pleasure dealing with them through a dreaded experience.
—Katharine A. Scott,
Irving
Jeers: To a DFW moving company that did a shoddy job of packing. The workers lied about their arrival time and hours worked. The load shifted and a precious rocker was destroyed. Wood-against-wood rubs now show on my furniture. I complained to the Better Business Bureau.
—Gail L. Stoltzfoos,
Hollister, Missouri
Jeers: To a management company harassing me over lawn maintenance. This was after I suffered a stroke. I explained and they were understanding, but then they harassed me again about my lawn near the mailbox. Several witnesses expressed that my lawn was fine.
—Beth Gartner,
Fort Worth
Cheers: To Ryan James and LaToya Roberts for being the best mail carriers in Haltom City (maybe the entire Dallas-Fort Worth area). Jeers to management at the Haltom City post office for being unable to get mail delivered in a timely manner when Ryan and/or LaToya take a day off.
—Pat Snowden,
Fort Worth
