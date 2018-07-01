Jeers for road slowdowns, but cheers to postal workers. Oh, and about that dead possum

Jeers: To TXDoT for not alerting drivers to the closing of U.S. 75 and providing a detour to avoid the confusion. My son was returning and had driven for eight hours when he came to a dead stop less than two hours from home and very tired.
—Don Erwin, Kennedale
Cheers: To Bonnie Higgins with the Daughters of the American Revolution and to Jim Diggs, Ridgmar Neighborhood Association. They took the time to hold a ceremony at Brookdale Ridgmar to thank veterans of the Vietnam War. The ceremony was well received. Thank you for your thoughtfulness.
—Anita Cox, Benbrook
Cheers: To the postal carriers, who tolerate extreme heat, rain, sleet, snow, whatever to deliver our mail day after day because they have pride and responsibility to duty. I'm an octogenarian who had friends, (long gone), who were in this occupation and I know a little of what they faced in the line of duty. God bless you.
—J.W. Robbins, Haltom City
Cheers: To the friends and staff of the North Richland Hills library for the opportunity to be with Pulitzer Prize-winning author Jennifer Egan. She released her paperback edition of her novel Manhattan Beach and shared detailed information about writing this historical novel. What an outstanding author's visit!
—Barbara J. Jones, North Richland Hills
Cheers: To our neighbor Darrell Jones for all the work he's done for us.
—Dale and Mary Martin, Kennedale
Cheers: To Nick, Arlington animal control, who picked up a dead possum in my backyard along with two babies.
—Richard West, Arlington
Cheers: To Debbie Gillette and Karen Brennen of Wedgwood Baptist. I live alone in a wheelchair and cannot get down the hill with my trash bins. They take them every Thursday and bring them up. They will not take any money. I am a humbled veteran.
—Lloyd Morris, Fort Worth
Cheers: To the staff at the Denton VA clinic. The full staff is always helpful, caring, and excellent at their work. They seem to enjoy helping veterans. I deal mainly with Karen, Kaylin, and Teresa. They really make it a pleasant visit!
—Jesse James, Grapevine
Cheers: To the Keller school district librarians for creating and administering the new Keller Summer Book Bus program (like a bookmobile). Many thanks to Durham Services for furnishing a bus and a driver. Thanks for the new program.
—Gabrielle Gordon, Keller
Cheers: To Connor Harding for coming to the aid of my choking son at Angelo's Barbecue. He was able to dislodge the obstruction on the second attempt of the Heimlich prodecure. Connor said this was his first experience using his firefighter training. He is truly a lifesaver.
—James R. Wilkerson, Fort Worth
Cheers: For two Arlington angels. While loading a gift in my car parked by Jason’s Deli, I set my purse on the pavement and mindlessly drove off without it. Two angels rescued me. One angel found and took my purse to Jason’s Deli. Liz, the manager called us. Everything was perfectly intact! Two angels!
—Bonnie Watkins, Arlington
Cheers: To the Keller policeman who stopped traffic to rescue a turtle on Roanoke Rd. It is so nice to see acts of kindness and that one made my day!
—Nancy Minter, Keller
Cheers: To the Arlington Visitor Information Center for the many years serving the city and its visitors. So sorry to hear that you will be closing down at the end of June. Visitors now get information online and the center will be a treasured memory from the past.
—Jim Patterson, Arlington
