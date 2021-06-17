Letters to the Editor Fort Worth’s Deborah Peoples lost the election, but isn’t acting like a crybaby loser

Deborah Peoples: not promising supporters that in a few months, she’ll magically be installed at Fort Worth’s mayor.

Deborah Peoples’ sterling example

Two women recently concluded a race for Fort Worth mayor. Winner Mattie Parker, for whom I voted, was very gracious, as was loser Deborah Peoples.

She didn’t scream that she had been defrauded or cheated or that the election had been stolen. She didn’t get her supporters to attack City Hall in an effort to prevent the winner from taking office. She hasn’t been telling people that in a few months she’ll magically become mayor. Peoples has behaved with dignity and will continue to work on behalf of Fort Worth.

She has behaved quite decently in defeat. Perhaps other politicians and their followers around our nation could take note.

- Jesse Pierrard, Fort Worth

Yes, by all means, let’s change

What do you know? I finally agreed with something Gov. Greg Abbott said. Just the other day, he said it’s time for a change.

Yes, let’s boot out the Austin-based Republican rabble and replace them with people who can begin undoing all the damage Abbott, indicted Attorney General Ken Paxton and the rest have done to Texas and its people.

Wendy Davis, are you still available?

- David Fusco, Arlington

Who is going to pay for it?

Reading Tracy C. Miller’s June 1 commentary “The futility of Biden’s tax hikes, and why cuts could help” (9A) on President Joe Biden’s tax policy, it seems clear to me that neither the American Jobs Plan nor the American Family Plan would cover even half of the spending they call for. Where is the accountability here?

Again our politicians (and the media) are not telling the real story about who actually pays taxes. In the case of corporate taxes, they are simply passed through to those buying goods and services. This affects lower-income people more, because a higher percentage of their incomes pay for goods and services.

When will our representatives stop acting like their proposed taxes come out of anyone’s pocket other than the American working people?

- Larry Bennington, Mansfield

This is what our leaders wrought

I would like to welcome all the newcomers to Texas, where they, too, can experience what it’s like to live in fear of electrical power shortages similar to the third world and see an ineffective government that’s better at keeping itself in office than fixing real-world problems. To further enhance the experience: Given the indifference to climate change, we’ll soon have banana plantations to visit.

- J.B. Edenfield, Fort Worth

Abbott, Patrick priorities

While Gov. Greg Abbott and Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick fearlessly fight the social studies teachers of Texas, tell women what they can do with their bodies and contemplate a special legislative session to protect us from the nonexistent threat of voter fraud, I sit in my love seat nervously sweating possible rolling blackouts.

I truly appreciate their taking care of the matters most important to Texans this legislative session.

- William W. Thorburn, Benbrook

Is party all that important?

When will the voters wake up and realize that voting for your political party, and not the most qualified individual, is driving this state to the edge of disaster? Did they not learn from the fiasco last winter? Have they not seen the rise of violent crime in our state?

Murder is the result of too many guns, and our electricity shortage is the result of our politicians having too many benefactors in the energy industry. Law enforcement is stretched to the limit, and roads are falling apart. We have politicians so desperate to keep their power, they are eager to limit a person’s right to vote.

- Richard Bonner, Fort Worth