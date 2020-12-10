Letters to the Editor If we let Texas sue over this election, what happens when your candidate wins next time?

Wrong road to be heading down

As Texans, we should not support Attorney General Ken Paxton’s lawsuit to invalidate ballots in Pennsylvania, Georgia, Michigan and Wisconsin. (Dec. 9, 1A, “Texas sues battleground states, claims unconstitutional voting rule changes”)

There is no evidence of fraud, and attempting to overturn election results because a losing candidate disagrees is a dangerous precedent. How would we feel as Texans if the attorney general in Wisconsin sued to invalidate our results?

We cannot stand by and allow our fellow Americans’ rights to be trampled. If they can toss aside those votes, there’s nothing to stop them from doing the same to us later.

- Nicole D. Harris, Fort Worth

Thinking of those we’ve lost

For the last month, as I’ve read the Star-Telegram online, I’ve slowed for the ever-growing obituary pages. Looking at all the lost faces, I imagine their stories and think about the loved ones who mourn them. On these pages, there is beauty, wisdom, strength, sadness and even comfort, from knowing our world was blessed with their presence.

- Cathy Corby Iannuzzelli, Arlington

The threat that could have been

It’s probably a good thing President Donald Trump lost. Otherwise, our cities would be on fire.

- Dale Peterson, Keller

Now I feel like I’m in the know

I had to send my appreciation for Mike Nichols’ column about Lawton Williams in Sunday’s paper. (1B, “Songwriter penned ‘Fraulein,’ known as the ‘Texas national anthem’”)

I am a native Texan raised in Dallas who never really became a fan of country music, but Nichols’ well-written narrative enlightened me about the widespread significance of this song and the man who wrote “Fraulein.”

It reminded me of radio legend Paul Harvey’s “The Rest of the Story,” in which he took a little known person or event and revealed an endearing story. Thank you for this story and for the reminiscing it triggered.

- Ric Atkins, Keller

How can the rest of us benefit, too?

Thursday’s article describing the recovery of Mayor Betsy Price states she’s only the third person locally to get a new antibody treatment. (1A, “Mayor Price says she recovered with new COVID-19 treatment”) The treatment may have saved her life.

We welcome the news of her recovery, and her ordeal should be used to help the community. Price should reveal how she contracted COVID-19 to help others avoid similar high-risk situations.

Also, it’s important to know whether the new treatment is available to all patients in her high-risk age group. If so, we need a mass media push to inform the public. Doctors need to tell patients if this treatment will routinely be prescribed.

- C.L. Clark, Fort Worth

Wrong time to hold a rodeo

I’m changing the name from National Finals Rodeo to National Superspreader Rodeo. Really smart of our leaders to go forward with this event.

- Graham Donathan, Benbrook

COVID cases not as bad as thought

Friday’s top headline: “Bars must close, businesses cut capacity as virus spreads,” because the governor’s threshold for COVID-19 hospitalizations had been met. Monday, Page 2A, below the fold, paragraph 9: Area hospitals were below the threshold for two straight days. (“County surpasses 110K cases; hospitalizations down slightly”) Sometimes, life comes at you fast.

- Jason Adams, Southlake