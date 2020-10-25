Letters to the Editor Just look at the numbers. Why is Texas acting as if the coronavirus pandemic is over?

Progressives will ruin America

This presidential election is not about President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden. It is about the future of America: democratic freedom or totalitarian oppression.

Progressives in the Democratic Party, the media and academia are influenced by principles of Marxism, and they will take us far beyond mere socialism.

I grew up in a mid-Atlantic Democratic big city during the 1940s and 1950s in a Roosevelt-Truman-Kennedy family who would not recognize today’s Democratic Party. Democrat-run cities foreshadow what an America controlled by progressives would look like.

- Jack D’Amario, Granbury

Chances given and squandered

To Sen. John Cornyn, President Donald Trump and the Republican Party: You had your chance to end this pandemic. You had your chance to stop the violence in the streets. You had your chance to fix the economy. You had your chance to drain the swamp. You had your chance to take a leadership role in climate change. You had your chance to make America great again.

It is time for someone else to have a chance.

- James Farrell, Fort Worth

We need to change the channel

It’s time for this episode of “The Apprentice” to be over. We need to tell this apprentice: “You’re fired!”

- Bobby Darr, Fort Worth

Why are we acting like it’s all over?

The coronavirus surges across the entire country. The president walks around rally stages making fun of it, belittling the tragedy, acting as if those who become ill or die are weak.

Cases in Texas have been increasing for weeks. The governor does little to direct policy that would protect Texans’ health. Numbers in Tarrant County are approaching the July peak. Local health officials warn us that complacency is a major cause in this surge.

COVID-19 should not be treated as old or unimportant news. The mayor should speak up often and more urgently. The Star-Telegram should print coronavirus information as a top story in all editions.

Let’s quit pretending that this is not happening and act like we care.

- Janet Cox, Fort Worth

Confidence in institution crucial

It is wrong for the credibility of the Supreme Court to rush the confirmation of Amy Coney Barrett.

A democracy is fragile, dependent on the willingness of citizens to accept the credibility of its institutions and obey its laws. The Supreme Court is supposed to be above the political fray and unbiased in its rulings, and as long as it remains reasonably so, the public will abide by its collective wisdom.

However, when it appears to become politically radicalized, it will begin to lose its credibility. If that happens, our democracy is in real danger.

- Bill Carlisle, Arlington

Trump is best for human life

I am a Protestant and a supporter of President Donald Trump. Catholics also support our president because he has stood for pro-life values and has taken action to support the dignity of human life. I am thankful to have the most pro-life president in my lifetime.

- Sandra Lewis, Joshua

Vote no on Proposition A

Please vote no on Proposition A in Arlington, which would allow an economic development committee to use eminent domain to seize property, with the City Council’s approval.

Rehabbing urban decay is fancy terminology for a reason to steal a working man’s property on behalf of a chosen business. Also, how dare a city request more money from residents during the COVID-19 recession?

- Jennifer Hurley, Arlington

Vote yes on Proposition A

We are very proud of Arlington, but like all cities, it has parts that need redevelopment. That takes money. So, we support Proposition A to allow us to compete with other cities that already have this funding in place.

Most of the additional sales tax would come from tourists. And building a stronger commercial property-tax base would help homeowners get some relief.

- Joy and Chad Bates, Arlington