Jeers for MLB’s digital tickets, but cheers for Texas Wesleyan University baseball

Jeers: To the Texas Rangers, Chicago Cubs and other Major League Baseball teams for using digital-only tickets in 2019. I will always treasure my Opening Day ticket for the Rangers. But now there will be no more souvenir tickets. You must own a smartphone. That means the teams save money at the fans’ expense.
Paulette Wagner,
Hurst
Cheers: To the folks at Elite Grill Cleaning in Bedford. Bob Stewart has again made my grill look like new. Their service is so good, on time and priced right for that service. Their slogan — “Let us clean your grill because you don’t want to” — fits me to a T.
Con Shuck,
Granbury
Cheers: And thank you to Sewell Lexus of Fort Worth for going way beyond the extra mile in the service of our vehicle. Everything about the company is first class. We are particularly grateful to Chuck, Zoe and everyone in the service department for their thoughtfulness, kindness and help. The care and attention to detail we received is deeply appreciated. We will remain Sewell customers for life.
Bob and Shirley Doran,
Benbrook
Cheers: To Natasha, Dana and all the other nurses and recovery staff at Baylor Scott & White - Fort Worth’s Andrews Women’s Hospital. They gave me exceptional care and compassion during my stay. I wish I could remember all your names, but I will forever recall the kindness and support. I send them all my deepest thanks and highest recommendations.
Meredith Miller,
Fort Worth
Cheers: To the Texas Wesleyan University baseball team for winning its first 10 games this season. And jeers to the Star-Telegram for printing Wesleyan schedules but never scores. Wesleyan has been in Fort Worth for more than 127 years.
Jan Fersing,
Fort Worth
Cheers: To Ron Seder, my son-in-law, who invited me to the father-daughter dance at Irving Convention Center at Las Colinas on Feb. 15. Sharing your precious daughters with me is a highlight this 75-year-old grandfather treasures. And thank you to Gateway Church of Southlake for sponsoring this event.
Michael Tirone,
Mansfield
Cheers: To rodeo secretary Eva Chadwick and timers Shelly Baumann, Jolee Jordan and Kathi Myers for the outstanding job they did during the Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo. Working tirelessly behind the scenes of the 36-performance rodeo, with more than 1,000 contestant entries and working from sunup to way past sundown, these behind-the-scenes professionals made chaos seamless over the show’s three-week Fort Worth stay. Great job, ladies.
John Ludlum,
Fort Worth
Cheers: To a wonderful newspaper delivery person, Lucretia White. I can depend on her to put my newspaper on my porch in rain, sunshine, wind or snow. It’s always there and greatly appreciated. Thank you so much.
Genie Chambers,
Fort Worth
Jeers: To Meadows West and Bellaire Park neighborhoods for failing to fly American flags on the corners along Bellaire Drive South in honor of Presidents Day. It was shameful to show such little respect for presidents past and present.
Carol Guarnieri,
Fort Worth
Cheers: To Robert Burks at BBVA Compass Bank on Bedford Euless Road in Hurst. I misread the information to renew my CD, and I was past the grace period. He transferred my CD money to a new account without a penalty. Also, it was a good rate. God bless him.
Terri Estes,
Fort Worth
Cheers: To Ciarra Brumfield. She is a joy to teach. She listens to instructions, then gets to work. If she doesn’t finish, she takes it home to complete. Her work is excellent every time. Her benchmark was the highest of all my students, showing her dedication.
Stuart Sumner,
Leonard Middle School,
Fort Worth
Cheers: To Texas Christian University football coach Gary Patterson, his staff and players. Your program flat-out outcoached and outplayed Baylor, Oklahoma State and Cal when your backs were against the wall. What a great way to finish this season. Cheers also to TCU soccer coach Eric Bell for his women’s programs’ success, going to the second round of the NCAA tournament — a first for TCU soccer. Thank you for all you do for TCU.
Richard Sybesma,
Fort Worth
