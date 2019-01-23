Foolish millennials and the Democrats they support at the polls

The voting fraud problem that isn’t
It sounds awful that 58,000 people unlawfully cast ballots in Texas elections. (Jan. 26, 1A, “Thousands of non-citizens may have cast Texas ballots”) And every vote cast in Texas should be legal.
However, when put into context, 58,000 ballots in more than 22 years averages to about 2,600 per year. In a state of, let’s say 16 million registered voters, that represents 0.016 percent of all registered voters per year.
Voter fraud is not rampant. This “crisis” is another attempt at fear mongering by the Republicans, similar to the “Great Wall of Trump” debate, to restrict the rights of those who would vote against their interests.
The GOP should stop making mountains out of molehills (and walls out of concrete or barriers out of steel slats) and start tackling the problems that matter to voters the most: good jobs, good schools and good roads — period.
William W. Thorburn,
Benbrook
Millennials’ issues their own making
There is an old saying: “You can shear a sheep many times but skin him only once.” David Leonhardt’s “The fleecing of millennials,” (Jan. 30, 15A) should have been headlined “The young and the foolish” — because young people are being fleeced not by the greatest generation and the baby boomers, but by their own foolishness and the Democratic Party.
Why do some millennials make it and others flunk out? Hard work, good academic choices, financial discipline and Judeo-Christian values and lifestyles still pay off. I see little of those attributes in the something-for-nothing liberal Democratic Party.
Why would the Star-Telegram publish this commentary? Millennials don’t read newspapers. Could we be attempting to place guilt on members of the greatest generation to prep them for the continued taking away of their benefits? You had an opportunity to coach and teach truth, and you chose the other side.
Tom Koranek,
Grapevine
Term limits are the way forward
It is sad how much turmoil this country suffered in the recent shutdown because of career politicians who control Congress. They have been in office so long they think they are royalty. They have been working toward that goal for years, preparing their retirements not only for themselves but for their families and heirs.
Their personal interests and power come first, not the voters who elected them. Limits of two terms for U.S. senators and three terms for representatives would help stop these lordships.
Charles A. L. Moore,
Arlington
Everyone must come together
The state of our union is on shaky ground. Unemployment rates are low and have been trending down since before 2016. Individuals have benefited from the current administration’s tax policies, but few average working Americans saw more than a few extra dollars. (Income tax time will be interesting when people may be surprised by their expected refunds.)
Our country is more divided than any time since the Jim Crow era. A large segment of our populace is not concerned about a variety of topics that alarm other large segments: evidence supporting Russia’s involvement in our election process, disregard for verifiable truth, scandal after scandal, sexual misconduct, the welfare of our neighbors, the humane treatment of others and, most important, the use of humans as pawns to get one’s way.
Do we turn further inward, ignoring others and ignoring the results? Or do we take positive steps to truly make America great again by being a loving, compassionate nation?
What’s your choice?
Willie R. Hargis,
Fort Worth
