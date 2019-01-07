Don’t blame Bevo the longhorn. He was doing what’s natural

Not what we need during chaos
The Jan. 4 column by Jay Ambrose, “The need for Fox News in our country’s time of chaos,” was appalling. (11A)
What use do we have for a “news” organization that tells us former President Barack Obama is not a U.S. citizen, Hillary Clinton sold all our uranium to Russia and community organizers caused the economic disaster of 2008?
The constant drumbeat on Clinton’s emails, the 2012 attack on the American diplomatic compound Benghazi and other fake issues leaves the viewer less than informed.
Learning about public affairs from such blather is like trying to learn physics from Looney Tunes cartoons.
What Ambrose sees as liberal bias is, in fact, sensationalism. A report on injustice carries an implied call for action, which groups such as Fox News are bound to oppose.
It’s not right versus left, it’s truth versus deception, and our country is suffering greatly because of the distortion and lies put out by Fox and the galaxy of right-wing talk hosts.
R.K. Crowley,
Arlington
Live team mascots are not mistreated
After the Texas Longhorns’ steer mascot Bevo charged through a barricade and rushed at Georgia’s bulldog mascot Uga X at the Jan. 1 Sugar Bowl in New Orleans, (Jan. 3, 4A, “College football in brief”) People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals wants to eliminate live mascots.
College mascots are perhaps the best-treated animals in the world. They are fed well and constantly groomed, and receive continual human companionship and regular veterinary care.
Bevo was almost certainly not startled by the noise or lights, as PETA has suggested. I have been around cattle all my life, and I have found that almost all of them just do not like dogs.
PETA should also recognize that Uga X is a bulldog — that is, an animal specifically bred to bite and lock down on the neck of a bull until the bull is subdued. Uga X showed zero interest in such behavior, so PETA should be happy that at least one animal lives a better life than what was originally intended.
However, changes should be made. Building a stronger enclosure and never taking off the two-lease halter would be starters.
Rory L. Rieger,
Fort Worth
Why not report on the good ones?
The Dec. 9 front-page story, “Spirit of fear; Hundreds of sex abuse allegations found in fundamental Baptist churches across U.S.”) reported on allegations of sexual misconduct in 187 independent fundamental Baptist churches, or IFBs. Later, the story notes that an online directory assembled by Maine pastor includes more than 6,000 independent fundamental Baptist churches in the United States
Well, 187 divided by 6,000 is 3.1 percent. This indicates that 96.9 percent of IFB churches are not involved in any of this, yet the Star-Telegram has smeared the reputations of thousands of good churches by exposing this “widespread” problem. These are tabloid tactics.
My father was an IFB pastor for more than 40 years, leading a holy, caring, sacrificial life. Funny, but I never saw a journalist call to do a story on him.
To paint all IFB churches with the same broad brush in this manner is morally and ethically wrong.
Let me be clear: I am not not defending the guilty. Anyone guilty of these alleged crimes should be prosecuted, and if proved guilty, punished according to the law.
But in the reporting of these isolated incidents, be even-handed.
Pastor Jerry Ross,
Jasonville, Ind.
