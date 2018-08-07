Letters to the editor

What we were promised
No one mentioned political phrases such as “unsustainable pensions” or “entitlement programs” when they promised us our pensions when we were young and strong and able to jump fences and wrestle criminals without losing our breath.
After we gave the best years of our lives and our health, the weak-kneed politicians who govern our fair city began to practice the fine art of betrayal.
To imply that those men and women who are already retired — who have made sacrifices, did their duty and accepted the promised pension benefits — now need to share in the cutbacks is disgusting. Does the City Council also intend to cut the benefits of the weakest among us, the families of those killed in the line of duty?
This is theft, no matter what council members call it or how they try to justify it. This is yet another lie made to their employees and retirees.
Kevin S. Foster,
Weatherford
It’s the boss’ decision to make
According to Philadelphia Inquirer commentator Solomon Jones, Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is disrespecting the talented but overpaid African-American athletes by not allowing them to protest. (Aug. 3, 9A, “Cowboys owner Jones behaves like slave owner over kneeling policy”)
The boss of any business has the right to set employee rules.
No doubt black Americans were mistreated, but I’ll bet most are proud. I hope they are forgetting those slave days, which were morally very wrong.
Thoughtful black Americans have improved their lives by developing good attitudes, education and training. They have made great contributions.
Still, many athletes, stirred up by racists and liberals, waste time complaining throughout their pampered lives.
Meanwhile, those who are thoughtful realize how to live successful lives.
Monte Swatzell, Cleburne
Talking about it is the real problem
The debates over racism are the cause of racial division in our country.
It’s obvious the question about whether Cowboys players are allowed to kneel during the national anthem is a political thing, not really a Jerry Jones issue.
Not only did you publish Clarence E. Hill Jr.’s July 28 commentary on the issue, but then on Friday, Philadelphia Inquirer columnist Solomon Jones wrote, “We’ve spent hundreds of years in a country we built without compensation.”
African-Americans are not the only ones who suffered poverty. Gangs of young African-Americans kill each other.
Your editorials are causing white people who fought for equal rights for all to start saying, “Enough is enough.” Let’s work to build unity and equal rights for all Americans.
Stop playing politics and work at building unity.
Charles Robeson, Arlington
This can go in two directions
Recent letters to the editor have been full of the bravado of writers who claim Americans leave their constitutional rights at the door when they take jobs. According to this theory, an employee gives up all his rights while in service to his master. Excuse me, but they are thinking of slavery.
Some have even exclaimed that NFL players should be silent because they are well paid. To give up their dignity?
So women give up their right to be free from sexual harassment if their boss allows it? Law supersedes contrived ignorance.
Self-righteous employers can require whatever work rules they like, and if employees do not abide by them, those employers can fire them. And employees can sue them.
Let’s see Jerry Jones’ star players take a knee to protest ongoing racial discrimination in America, and let the money-worshiping Cowboys owner fire them.
Robert Moore, Fort Worth
