Boundary fight centers on Paschal, but what Fort Worth needs is more good high schools

The redrawing of Fort Worth’s school boundaries for the first time in two decades was always going to be contentious. But the first salvo is already laying bare questions of fairness, racial equity and geographic divide.

It centers on a simple issue: Fort Worth has one high school that stands above the rest. Many parents want their kids to go to Paschal, which is perceived, historically and today, to have favored status, the best resources and the most academic success.

When the state handed out letter grades to schools for the first time this year, only Paschal and Trimble Tech merited B’s. The rest of Fort Worth’s high schools got C’s and D’s. So as divisive as plans involving Paschal can be, the real issue is this: Fort Worth needs better high schools, period.

Superintendent Kent P. Scribner understands this is the underlying issue. He’s working methodically to bring other schools up to par. And his plan to redraw boundaries will streamline concerns such as transportation and administrative burdens for principals.

But the battle over Paschal is one example of the continued frustration some parents, particularly minorities, feel about how resources are divvied up in Fort Worth’s school district. Consider the mostly Hispanic Rosemont neighborhood, where Star-Telegram reporter Gordon Dickson recently cataloged frustration at Scribner’s initial plan, which would send more of the area’s children to South Hills High.

Currently, the neighborhood is split across three high schools: Paschal, O.D. Wyatt and South Hills. It makes little sense, but try telling that to the parents whose kids are losing a shot at what is perceived as the premier high school. And for longtime residents, there’s lingering resentment that the neighborhood wasn’t fully in Paschal’s enrollment zone to begin with from the last time boundaries were changed, in 1999.

The ultimate solution, of course, is to improve South Hills, a C school — and O.D. Wyatt, and Southwest, and all the rest. That’s a years-long challenge faced by urban districts across the country.

It’s ironic, in a way, that this fight comes at a time that students and families have more flexibility than ever in designing their education. Fort Worth has a robust school choice program, and students can get a head start on college or a career at any campus.

Transportation is an ongoing challenge, and many families just want their kids to have the traditional experience of going to a good neighborhood school with their peers and lifelong friends. So even with a range of options through programs of choice, it’s in everyone’s best interest to make every high school better.

Doing so is also an important part of managing Fort Worth’s booming growth. A strong school system is key to drawing businesses to move here, and not just to the Alliance area or the suburbs. Companies need to know they can draw upon a well-educated workforce, and their relocating employees will base choices about where to live on schools more than any other factor.

Right now, too many choose to pay a Paschal premium, driving up property taxes for longtime residents, live outside Fort Worth ISD or pay for private schools. That’s not a formula for equitable growth that lifts the parts of the city that need it most.

Scribner has stressed that his plan is a draft, and the Board of Education will ultimately decide. So now’s the time for parents and taxpayers to be heard. Get involved and give the district the feedback it’s asking for.

We can’t stress enough that the Fort Worth district serves mostly minority children, many from low-income families. The city will only be strong long-term if these families have access to top-notch education where they live.

And to provide that, Fort Worth needs more than one desirable high school.