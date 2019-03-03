Do you have issues with Fort Worth? You definitely will in this election

We wrote recently that the state of Fort Worth is quite good. But it can’t stay that way, or get even better, without your input and involvement.
You’re obviously free to offer such contributions any day of the year, but will have a special opportunity in the May 4 local elections.
Typically, local elections don’t get as much attention or voter turnout as general elections that involve state and national positions and personalities. That won’t change anytime soon — but there’s no reason this election couldn’t attract more votes than usual.
And there’s every reason it should.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to the Star-Telegram
#ReadLocal
For one thing, Fort Worth voters will be filling some of the most influential positions in town — mayor, council, four of nine Fort Worth Independent School District trustees, and two of the five seats on the powerful Tarrant Regional Water District board
That’s a mighty broad swath of power and influence — collectively, a group that has much more sway over your neighborhood and your city than any U.S. president or member of Congress.
Local elections are where the rubber meets the road — and go a long way toward deciding whether that road has potholes or not. It’s where you have the most clout over the people who wield the most political impact over your life and your family.
The names and faces may not be as recognizable as presidents, senators and congressmen and your loyalties not as easily allocated. It takes a little more effort to choose among candidates whose faces aren’t broadcast into your living room every night or whose thoughts aren’t in your newspaper every morning.
For another thing, there is a cafeteria line of pressing local issues to chew on, even in a well-run, growing city such as Fort Worth.
Just one example, but perhaps the biggest: Panther Island.
The proposed development, part of a planned flood control project that would cut a bypass channel for the Trinity River on the north edge of downtown, is expected to cost over $1 billion. The Trinity River Vision Authority directing the project says the bypass channel “and associated flood control infrastructure will aid in restoring more than 800 acres of underutilized land resulting in opportunities for over 10,000 housing units and over 3 million square feet of commercial, retail and educational space.”
At the same time, several candidates for the Tarrant Regional Water District are seeking to be the standard-bearers for skeptics who argue Panther Island is too costly, too murky, too dependent on uncertain federal funds, and is piggybacking too much economic development onto what should primarily be flood control. Enthusiastic supporters say the project can be both those things, and is.
Because Panther Island involves the Trinity River Vision Authority, the water district and the mayor and city council — and will no doubt be a major issue in the May 4 elections — it will be up to voters to weigh its pros and cons again, after having approved $250 million in associated flood control bonds last May.
This is just one of many local issues hanging in the balance in the May 4 elections.
We’ll do our best in the months to come to help you sort out those issues and candidates.
And we trust you’ll take it from there.
Comments