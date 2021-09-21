RSVP: A live discussion with the Star-Telegram’s Community Advisory Board

Speakers

Earlier this year, we asked three readers who are deeply engaged in the issues affecting Dallas-Fort Worth and Texas to become our inaugural Community Advisory Board. These volunteers meet periodically with the Star-Telegram Editorial Board to discuss concerns in their communities and offer their perspective as part of our deliberations.

The advisers are helping us consider a broader range of issues and viewpoints, filling in gaps in our own reporting on Fort Worth and the area. We’ll soon recruit new members to take their place, aiming to periodically refresh the board and bring in a wide spectrum of experience, viewpoints and diversity.

In a live-streamed panel discussion, two board members and the Star-Telegram’s opinion editor will discuss how the board works, their experience serving and what they’ve learned through the process. And they’ll answer questions: RSVP here to submit your questions in advance and receive reminder emails for our live virtual event at 11:30 a.m. Wed., Sept. 29.

Dr. Brian J. Dixon of Fort Worth

Dr. Brian J. Dixon is a psychiatrist and social-justice advocate who’s an assistant professor of psychiatry at the TCU and UNTHSC School of Medicine. Among the issues he’s passionate about are healthcare reform and improving mental-health services.

Rebekah Warwick of Grand Prairie is the central regional coordinator for Heritage Action, a Washington-based conservative advocacy group.

Rebekah Warwick is a 27-year-old Grand Prairie resident who works for a conservative political group. Her service, she says, is driven by a desire to see a better world for her young children.

Ryan J. Rusak Steve Wilson swilson@star-telegram

Moderated By: Ryan J. Rusak, opinion editor of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. He grew up in Benbrook and is a TCU graduate. He spent more than 15 years as a political journalist, overseeing coverage of four presidential elections and several sessions of the Texas Legislature. He lives in east Fort Worth.