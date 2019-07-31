Weird

Illegal trash dumper leaves witty nod to Arlo Guthrie song

The Associated Press

GREAT BARRINGTON, Mass.

Whoever dumped trash at the building made famous in Arlo Guthrie's 1967 Thanksgiving protest anthem "Alice's Restaurant Massacree" has a sense of humor.

The director of what's now the Guthrie Center in Great Barrington, Massachusetts discovered Tuesday someone had filled the dumpster with garbage and left a grubby sofa nearby.

They also left a sign that said: "Officer Obie told me to do it."

The sign was a reference to former Stockbridge Police Chief William Obanhein, the Officer Obie of the song who arrested Guthrie for illegally dumping trash.

Guthrie, who was traveling Tuesday, said in a note to The Berkshire Eagle through a family member, "I hope they left an envelope with some money in it."

According to the song, an envelope with a name on it led to Guthrie's arrest.

