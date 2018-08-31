Watch trout get dumped from a plane into a remote, high-mountain Utah lake

A St. Johns County, Florida, man has been jailed on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill after cellphone video showed him chasing down his neighbor on a tractor last month.
Video surfaced of a youth team baseball game in Plano, Texas, from June 4, where parents get into a war of words and ultimately a fight over the outcome of the game. The Plano Police Department has not commented on the incident at this time.
A lip sync battle between local police departments in Texas has spread across the U.S. and currently Fort Worth Police Department public information officer Bradley Perez sits atop the throne with his cover of Alanis Morissette's "Ironic."
The San Antonio Police Department’s Police Chief William McManus reads several calls made to the 911 emergency number that didn’t qualify as “emergencies.” Calls included a person with a water leak, another person tried ordering a pizza and someon
A raccoon in St. Paul Minnesota got attention for climbing an office tower in downtown St. Paul, Minnesota. Social media users are using the hashtag #mprraccoon to track the raccoon that scaled more than 20 stories.
A tractor trailer attempting to drive up a icy hill in Longview around noon on Tuesday had its wheels begin spinning as it climbed the hill and began to slide backwards down the hill. Facebook user Kristy Boyd caught the frightening scene on camer
A store manager at Skip's Grocery Store located at 2900 Skyline Drive in the Sansom Park area believes he might have caught the image of a ghost on the store's surveillance video camera on Monday (Nov. 13) night.
A baby boy, born at just 22 weeks, was discharged from the neonatal intensive care unit at USA Children’s & Women’s Hospital in Mobile, Alabama on Aug. 21. Video shows 5-month-old Cullen Potter “graduating” from the NICU after 160 days in hospital.