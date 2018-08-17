Bear tries to walk into Connecticut liquor store

CCTV footage captured the moment a bear attempted to wander into Crazy Bruce Liquor store in Bristol, Connecticut on August 13. It can be seen prowling the sidewalk before heading to the door.
Road over Grapevine Dam closed for repairs

Fairway Drive over Grapevine Dam is closed for repairs after erosion was discovered and made worse by recent rains. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers hopes the have the repairs finished by the first part of 2019.

