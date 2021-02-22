‘Only in Texas.’ And just like that, the deep freeze turns into warm, sunny skies

If there is one thing we know in Texas, the weather can change on a dime.

So after historic freezing temperatures that led to massive power outages, boiling water notices and busted pipes, we shouldn’t have been all that surprised much of the state looked like nothing had ever happened by Saturday afternoon.

The sun was out, the roads were clear and the temperature was in the 70s in much of Texas.

To be sure, many are still suffering from the after effects of the calamity and our state leaders, hopefully, will be sorting out what needs to change so we aren’t dealing with this again in the future.

In the meantime, resilient Texans showed off the massive swing in weather in a matter of hours all of over Texas with memes and images on social media.

Only in Texas...2 days a part! pic.twitter.com/ZjJQFddDY6 — Coach G (@TGolfer83) February 21, 2021

Since everyone is saying Only In Texas lol this is 70 degree weather #Texas pic.twitter.com/XVuRFtWNGl — (@wolfeyesi) February 21, 2021

On Monday it was -2 degrees in Texas. Today it was 70. If my calculations are accurate, next week it will be 140 degrees. #OnlyinTexas — Hawkeye (@HawkeyeOnAir) February 22, 2021

Only in Texas is trending. Pretty much this. pic.twitter.com/Ttg6XjLmH8 — Mongo The Relentless (@enespacio) February 22, 2021

Only in Texas

February 18 February 21 pic.twitter.com/WQfKkNB7oJ — Felicia Ruiz (@katwomanfifi) February 22, 2021

Me outside on February 14th vs me outside on February 21st.



Only in Texaspic.twitter.com/U8v7KWsNiH — Holly (@hollymarissa17) February 21, 2021

Only in Texas will you wear every piece of clothing you own in order to stay warm, then be wearing shorts and a T-shirt two days later... pic.twitter.com/zMy8O4hKaR — BonsaiBride (@BonsaiBride) February 21, 2021

Only in Texas.



Feb 18th Feb 21st pic.twitter.com/aujId394Mj — Sabrina Anirbas (@step4battle) February 21, 2021

Only in Texas this happens in the same week... pic.twitter.com/8Bri5FX9fQ — Caleb (@TheCalebGallion) February 21, 2021