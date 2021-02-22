Weather
‘Only in Texas.’ And just like that, the deep freeze turns into warm, sunny skies
If there is one thing we know in Texas, the weather can change on a dime.
So after historic freezing temperatures that led to massive power outages, boiling water notices and busted pipes, we shouldn’t have been all that surprised much of the state looked like nothing had ever happened by Saturday afternoon.
The sun was out, the roads were clear and the temperature was in the 70s in much of Texas.
To be sure, many are still suffering from the after effects of the calamity and our state leaders, hopefully, will be sorting out what needs to change so we aren’t dealing with this again in the future.
In the meantime, resilient Texans showed off the massive swing in weather in a matter of hours all of over Texas with memes and images on social media.
