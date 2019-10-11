DFW temperatures dropped 30 degrees in 24 hours. And colder temps aren’t over yet.

A woman pulls her sweater up over her head against the rain as the temperature dropped drastically Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, in downtown Fort Worth. yyossifor@star-telegram.com

Temperatures in the Dallas-Fort Worth area rapidly cooled by about 30 to 40 degrees in a span of 24 hours, causing people to put away the summer clothes for a day in favor of coats, hats and layers.

People shouldn’t pack away those clothes just yet, according to the National Weather Service in Fort Worth. The chillier temperatures appear to be here to stay — at least for the weekend.

A cold front moved through the region Thursday evening into Friday morning, causing temperatures to drop steadily by the hour, according to meteorologist Patricia Sanchez of the weather service. In the Fort Worth area, temperatures dropped from around 90 degrees at 6 p.m. Thursday, to 60 at midnight, she said.

The drastic swing in temperature was clear at Fort Worth Meacham International Airport, where the temperature at 11 a.m. Thursday was recorded as 81 and the temperature at 11 a.m. Friday was 47.

There were showers Thursday night into the overnight hours that dropped around 2 to 3 inches of rain across the DFW area, Sanchez said. Severe thunderstorm warnings were in effect for Tarrant, Dallas, and other counties across North Texas.

There were several reports of hail out of White Settlement — the largest recorded hail was 3 inches at its widest point — and reports of hail as wide as 1 inch in Dallas, according to the weather service.

Local residents awoke Friday to lingering effects of the cold front, including sporadic drizzle, wind gusts between 20 and 30 mph and chilly temperatures.

The cool temperatures will continue into Saturday, Sanchez said.

“Definitely it looks like Saturday is going to be a chilly one,” she said. “And then probably into Monday we’ll warm up again into the 80s.”

Temperatures were expected to drop to around 40 Friday night, and the cooler temperatures should continue into Saturday, with an anticipated high during the day near 65 and an anticipated nighttime low of around 53, according to the weather service.

Sunny skies are forecast for Saturday during the day, but there’s a chance of rain overnight into Sunday. There’s a 30 percent of showers after 1 a.m., according to the forecast, and that could continue through the morning.

There’s a 20 percent chance of rain before 1 p.m. Sunday.

Mostly clear skies are expected after that, and the high is expected to reach 78, according to the weather service. Temperatures could drop to as low as 62 Sunday night.

Then, warmer temperatures are expected to return Monday, with an anticipated high around 86.

The high temperature is then expected to be around 88 on Tuesday, 75 on Wednesday and 80 on Thursday.

The weather on Friday impacted local air travel. At Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport, there were 724 total delays and 127 total cancellations as of 2 p.m., according to the flight tracking website FlightAware.

There were reportedly no delays or cancellations at Fort Worth Meacham International Airport.

Additionally, there were more than 19,000 Oncor customers in North Texas without power at one point Friday morning, including more than 10,000 in Dallas, according to the company’s online outage map.

A little over 11,000 customers were still experiencing outages as of 2 p.m. Friday, including more than 6,000 in Dallas.