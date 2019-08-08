100-degree temps expected to continue next several days; heat advisory in effect

The DFW area is expected to see 100-degree temperatures on Thursday as well as higher heat index values with relative humidity, according to the National Weather Service in Fort Worth. The following several days are also expected to reach at least 100 degrees. Courtesy of the National Weather Service in Fort Worth

Wednesday marked the first 100-degree day in August in the DFW area, and there are no signs the triple-digit heat is slowing down.

With an abundance of dry air in the atmosphere, temperatures reached 100 degrees Wednesday at DFW Airport and 101 degrees at Fort Worth Meacham Airport, according to Patricia Sanchez, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Fort Worth. The high Thursday is expected to be near 102, according to the weather service forecast, but it could feel as hot as 109 with the relative humidity.

It’s then expected to reach 101 on Friday with a possible heat index of 107. The following several days should also reach triple digits, according to the forecast, with an anticipated high near 102 on Saturday, 103 on Sunday, 101 on Monday and 103 on Tuesday.

The weather service has issued a heat advisory until 7 p.m. Friday, with possible impacts including heat exhaustion and even heat stroke.

Residents in the DFW area should take proper precautions, Sanchez said, such as spending more time outdoors in the cooler mornings and evenings, as well as staying hydrated. It’s also a good idea to check how people are doing, especially the elderly and children, and never leave kids or pets inside of hot cars, Sanchez said.

“Look before you lock,” she said.

People should be aware intense heat and humidity can become dangerous with prolonged time outdoors, according to the weather service.

On Wednesday, 12 people were taken to area hospitals on heat-related calls, including one person in serious condition, according to MedStar spokesman Matt Savadsky. There have been 316 heat-related calls since June 1, he said, and 241 people have been taken to area hospitals. Eleven people have reportedly been critical.

The weather service advises people to be aware of the signs of and symptoms of heat exhaustion or heat stroke. Anyone who feels overcome by the heat should move to a cool and shaded location, according to the weather service.

Those spending prolonged time outdoors are advised to take frequent breaks in shaded or air-conditioned environments.

The area is expected to see a break from the 100-degree heat on Wednesday, when temperatures are forecast to reach around 98, according to the weather service.

Sanchez said it has been a relatively mild summer, with only one 100-degree day in July compared to the average of six days.

Wednesday marked the first 100-degree day in August, she said, and the average for the month is 9.2 100-degree days.