Storms may bring damaging winds, heavy rain for the third stormy Sunday in a row in DFW

Woman describes flooding in Fort Worth Ibbie Mays describes climbing on her roof with her family in south Fort Worth during flooding Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Ibbie Mays describes climbing on her roof with her family in south Fort Worth during flooding

More storms are predicted to move into the Dallas-Forth Worth area for the third Sunday in a row.

Thunderstorms hitting the area at about 4 p.m. could bring heavy rainfall, straight-line winds and hail, said National Weather Service meteorologist Tom Bradshaw. Another round of storms may hit the area again later in the evening.

Sunday’s storms may be similar to the last round of storms that hit the Metroplex, Bradshaw said. If rain tracks over the same areas repeatedly, localized flooding is possible, and DFW may see more damaging winds.

Last Sunday, a EF-1 tornado touched down in Arlington, packing wind speeds of 95 mph. A brief EF-0 tornado also struck north Fort Worth around 3 p.m. and video confirmed there was a weak EF-0 tornado over Eagle Mountain Lake.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Star-Telegram content across all your devices. SAVE NOW