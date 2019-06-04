Weather
More flash flooding possible in Fort Worth with rain expected tonight, tomorrow
Woman describes flooding in Fort Worth
After a rainy weekend, the Metroplex may see more showers and thunderstorms late Tuesday night and Wednesday.
Storms are expected to move into the area around midnight and continue Wednesday through the morning commute and into the afternoon and evening, meteorologist Dennis Cain with the National Weather Service said.
The rainfall will probably be spotty and hit some areas of Fort Worth harder than others.
Flash flooding, which caused damage in Fort Worth on Saturday evening, continues to be a concern for the DFW area. Since the ground is already saturated with moisture, more rain could cause localized flooding, Cain said.
The National Weather Service estimated 2.8 inches fell in parts of the city on Saturday, especially in the southern and eastern areas. Rainfall was sporadic across the Metroplex, meteorologist Daniel Huckaby said.
