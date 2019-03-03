Weather

Bitter cold weather will move into Fort Worth on Monday morning

By Nichole Manna

March 03, 2019 04:36 PM

FORT WORTH

Bitter cold weather will move into the Dallas-Fort Worth area over the next few days, prompting MedStar to implement its cold weather response protocol.

Response priorities will be upgraded to patients in an outdoor area, unprotected from the cold once the “real feel” temperature dives below 20 degrees.

Temperatures on Monday morning are expected to be in the teens to low 20s across the area with wind gusts from the north up to 25 mph, according to the National Weather Service in Fort Worth. Most areas won’t warm up above freezing.

Forecasters are also calling for a low chance of snow north of Fort Worth, around the Gainesville area. No accumulation is expected.

Temperatures will finally get warmer as the week goes on with Thursday being in the mid-60s and Friday highs around 75, according to the National Weather Service.

MedStar has released the following tips for staying safe on Monday:

Lower your risk of frostbite and hypothermia

Wear cold weather appropriate clothing such as gloves/mittens, hats, scarves and snow boots.

Dress in several layers of loose-fitting clothing, and cover your face and mouth if possible.

Be aware of the wind chill factor. Wind can cause body-heat loss.

Stay dry, and if you become wet, remove wet clothing immediately.

Limit your time outdoors.

Do not ignore shivering. It’s an important first sign that the body is losing heat. Persistent shivering is a signal to return indoors.

Signs and symptoms of hypothermia

Hypothermia symptoms for adults include:

Shivering, which may stop as hypothermia progresses (shivering is actually a good sign that a person’s heat regulation systems are still active.)

Slow, shallow breathing

Confusion and memory loss

Drowsiness or exhaustion

Slurred or mumbled speech

Loss of coordination, fumbling hands, stumbling steps

A slow, weak pulse

Related stories from Fort Worth Star Telegram

crime

business

crime

Nichole Manna

Nichole Manna reports on crime, breaking news and other mayhem across North Texas. Before moving to Fort Worth in July 2018, she covered crime and breaking news in Tennessee, North Carolina, Nebraska and Kansas. She is a 2012 graduate of Middle Tennessee State University and grew up in Florida.

  Comments  