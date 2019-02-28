Why did we wake up to freezing drizzle? Here’s an explanation of what happened

As a strong cold front blew through the Dallas-Fort Worth area on Wednesday, temperatures started plunging.
Forecasters knew there could be frozen precipitation Thursday morning but thought it was most likely to happen just north of Tarrant County. But the forecast models were wrong and cold air pushed much deeper into Central Texas.
By Thursday morning, freezing temperatures were as far south as Waco and moisture produced by thunderstorms in the Austin area was drifting northward, said National Weather Service meteorologist Monique Sellers.
“It was kind of the perfect recipe,” Sellers said. “The cold front made it a lot farther south south than we anticipated.”
Bridges and overpasses became icy as temperatures dropped below freezing across Tarrant County. As the freezing conditions developed, crews were on stand-by to treat roads, said Texas Department of Transportation spokesman Val Lopez.
A look at the number of accidents reported during the morning rush hour was staggering:
▪ The Fort Worth Police Department said it responded to 209 accidents between 4 a.m. and 9:50 a.m.
▪ The Fort Worth Fire Department responded to 90 motor vehicle accidents and one of its own support units was involved in a rollover accident on the Chisholm Trail Parkway, with only minor injuries.
▪ And MedStar reported 46 injury crashes on area highways, including 12 rollovers by 9:15 a.m.
Friday and Saturday will provide a brief reprieve with highs in the 50s before an Arctic cold front brings rain and then cold to the area by Sunday.
For now, no frozen precipitation is predicted but Monday morning’s low could be near 20, which would be the coldest it has been this winter, with wind chills in the teens or single digits. Monday’s high is expected to just barely creep above freezing.
“It’s going to feel really cold,” Sellers said.
Temperatures won’t reach 50 until next Wednesday.
