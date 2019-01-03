Looking for winter wonderland? Head north. Here’s why it missed DFW once again

Commuters were met with a cold, winter rain Thursday morning but no sign of ice or snow.

From midnight Wednesday through 10 a.m. Thursday, 1.11 inches of rain had been recorded at Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport, the official recording station.

Forecasters had said earlier in the week that there was a good chance of snow tracking across parts of the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

But Texas weather, especially when it involves the frozen stuff, is always hard to predict.

The low pressure system that pumped all the moisture into Texas was originally expected to move closer to the DFW area but instead took a northern turn toward Wichita Falls.

Temperatures were hovering in the mid-to-upper 30s across most of North Texas. Only Graham and Wichita Falls were reporting freezing temperatures at noon Thursday.

“We’re seeing that low track steadily northward and we’re seeing some of our northwestern counties see a transition from rain to snow,” said National Weather Service meteorologist Patricia Sanchez. “For us here, we just anticipate the rain continuing the rest of the day.”

A winter weather advisory is still in effect until 6 a.m. Friday for Montague, Young and Jack counties where 1-2 inches of snow could fall. Three-inch rainfall totals were also possible closer to the Red River.

For Wichita Falls, Archer City and a good chunk of Oklahoma, a winter storm warning is in effect until 6 a.m. Friday where freezing rain, sleet and 4-8 inches of snow are expected.

“You could definitely see some problems if you drive into Oklahoma today,” Sanchez said.





But the closest flurries to Tarrant County will likely be near Mineral Wells or northwest of Decatur on Thursday.

If you’re looking for some good news, a dramatic warmup is on the way. By Sunday, high temperatures will be in the upper 60s.