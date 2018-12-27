What kind of damage did that storm on Wednesday cause?

Preliminary damage reports in North and Central Texas began to come in after a storm system with heavy winds whipped through the state on Wednesday afternoon and into the night.

At least one unconfirmed tornado was reported in the Texas panhandle. The reported funnel was spotted in Donley County at 10:24 p.m., according to National Weather Service storm reports.

There were just a few reports of damage in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

At 2:35 a.m., there was a report of broken glass and debris visible on the street in Old East Dallas and Fair Park.

Farther east in Smith, Camp and Rusk counties, trees had fallen over roadways, power outages occurred in some neighborhoods and some power lines were down.

Over in Wichita Falls, a roof was blown off a small extension on a building near the KFDX news studio. Just south of Wichita Falls, two barns were destroyed and all the windows on a house were blown out in Archer County.

Also in Archer, a barn became wrapped in power lines.

Farther south, in Young County, a boat dock detached from its post and was destroyed.

In Breckenridge, west of Fort Worth, a large metal barn was blown on its side.

Thursday’s forecast is much different. Skies will remain clear and the highs will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s before dropping into the 30s Thursday night. Friday will be cooler but dry before rain chances return this weekend, the National Weather Service says.

Textbook SHELF CLOUD closing in on Abilene, TX! This will bring string straight-line winds, blowing dust along I20 corridor between Abilene and DFW@breakingweather @accuweather #txwx #tornadowatch pic.twitter.com/VaZZ9bkBJI — Reed Timmer (@ReedTimmerAccu) December 26, 2018

Chris Pilcic, a spokesperson for State Farm in Dallas, offered a few tips for any residents who received damaged yesterday.

▪ Document all damage with pictures.

▪ Save receipts for temporary repairs and expenses. Take pictures of temporary repairs.

▪ Close blinds and shades to reduce broken glass.

▪ Create a digital home inventory

▪ Review insurance coverage.

▪ Use caution when hiring a contractor. Ask friends and neighbors for recommendations and be aware of door-to-door solicited repairs.

▪ Get multiple written estimates.

▪ Always have a written, detailed estimate.

▪ Don’t pay up front, always inspect the completed work first.

More tips and information on claiming storm damage through your insurance can be found here.