How will Tropical Storm Gordon impact North Texas?

As Tropical Storm Gordon heads toward the Mississippi coast, we asked if the storm will affect Fort Worth.

The short answer? Yes, but it won’t be bad.

The long answer? It’s going to be cloudy, muggy and rainy for the rest of the week, but the city’s highest chance of rain will be on Friday — when the storm eventually makes its way inland. Gordon won’t be considered a tropical storm at that point.

Most of the rain will be hit and miss, forecasters say. As meteorologist Jason Godwin of the National Weather Service office in Fort Worth put it, “Most people will see rain at some point, but not everyone will see rain everyday.”





“For the rest of the week we’re seeing rain chances stick around,” he said on Tuesday afternoon. “Forty percent or higher each day all the way through the weekend. The highest will be on Friday and that is because of the tropical storm.”

Gordon will make landfall in Mississippi late Tuesday and is expected to keep moving northwest, Godwin said.

“We’re not expecting any severe weather,” he said. “The main concern is going to be some heavy rainfall.”

Forecasters aren’t expecting widespread or major flash flooding either.

“Just given the amount of moisture, most of the area will pick up 1 to 2 inches of rain,” Godwin said. “A few spots could get up to 4.”

On the plus side, North Texas will see a bit of a cool down. The rainy, cloudy conditions will keep temperatures in the high 80s for the rest of the week, he said.

“It’s below normal for early September,” Godwin said.