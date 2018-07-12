Hail in July? Scattered heavy storms pack a punch across North Texas today

Several small but fierce thunderstorms were moving through North Texas on Thursday afternoon.

Thunder and lightning were reported just south of downtown about 2:30 p.m Thursday. Another storm was moving through the Benbrook area.

The National Weather Service issued a significant weather advisory for north-central Tarrant County and southwest Denton County, saying strong thunderstorms and winds in excess of 40 mph were a possibility through 4 p.m. The area most likely to be impacted included Haslet, Keller, Northlake and Roanoke.

The weather service also warned that DFW Airport could experience lightning and rain falling at roughly a half-inch per hour.

SIGN UP

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

The storms may be small, but they are dumping a lot of rain in a small period of time.

“If you happen to get under one, you can get quite bit rain. Denton got almost an inch and a quarter of rain in 30 minutes,” said Jason Dunn, National Weather Service meteorologist.

And hail in July? Yes, said Dunn, there was a report of small hail, but most North Texans won’t have to worry about that.

“The Denton airport observation reported some small hail, but hail is not really a threat,” he said.

SHARE COPY LINK This is one of the many little storms that "popped up" over north Texas Tuesday afternoon. Many produced brief heavy rains and lightning, and a few even dropped some small hail.

About 50 percent of North Texas could get at least some rain today, with the most likely areas south of Interstate 30 and east of Interstate 35W.





“It depends on where you are,” Dunn said. “Similar to the last couple of days, they (the storms) are really just scattered around the region.”