Severe thunderstorms with hail size of ping pong balls pounding parts of North Texas

Threats of flooding, large hail and damaging winds exist on Friday for parts of North Texas as strong to severe storms are expected, according to the National Weather Service in Fort Worth.

If storms hit Tarrant County, residents could get as much as an inch of rain, causing some flooding on streets and highways.

The best chances for storms will be southeast of Interstate 20 and west of Interstate 35, according to the NWS in Fort Worth.

A severe thunderstorm warning was in effect for Erath and Commanche counties Friday morning in which storms produced ping pong size hail, gusty winds and lightning.

A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect in southwestern counties of North Texas until 7 p.m. Friday, according to the NWS in Fort Worth.

A threat of severe storms exists for Tarrant County, and there’s a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms for Tarrant County on Friday.

Daytime highs on Friday should be in the lower 80s.

There will be some breaks from the rain on the weekend, but rain chances are still at 40 percent on Saturday and 40 percent Sunday night.

“The best chances of rain over the weekend is Sunday night,” said meteorologist Allison Prater at the NWS in Fort Worth on Friday, referring to Tarrant County.

Additional storms are in the forecast through the first half of next week, according to the NWS. Any storms during this time could contain strong wind gusts and heavy rainfall.

