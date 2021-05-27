Threat of damaging winds, more rain in forecast as thunderstorms head for North Texas

It’s going to be dry for most of Thursday, but storm chances will increase Thursday night and remain on Friday, according to the National Weather Service in Fort Worth.

With those rain chances Thursday night, the threat of damaging winds and heavy rainfall will exist as storms roll through Tarrant County and North Texas. Rain chances are at 70 percent Thursday night.

Flooding also will be possible since the area has saturated soils.

“It could be as much as an inch of rain,” said meteorologist Jason Dunn with the NWS in Fort Worth on Thursday in reference to how much rain will fall in some areas of North Texas. “Some other places may not get as much.”

Weather forecasters said storms will develop in Oklahoma and West Texas on Thursday and then move into North Texas about 10 p.m. Thursday and continue into early Friday.

The daytime high on Thursday should be in the mid-80s.

Showers and thunderstorms again are in the forecast for Friday. There’s a 70 percent chance of moisture on Friday with a threat of severe storms with hail and damaging winds.

Friday high temperatures should be in the lower 80s in Tarrant County.

There should be a few hours of dry weather on the weekend, but there’s a 30 percent chance of rain Saturday morning, and a 20 percent chance on Sunday night.

North Texans will not get a break from the rain on Memorial Day. There’s a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms on Monday, and high chances of rain continue on Tuesday and Wednesday.

That means more chances of flooding in North Texas neighborhoods.

3-Day Storm Outlook This map shows the 3-day weather outlook for storms by the National Weather Service's Storm Prediction Center. Sources: National Weather Service, Esri. Open

