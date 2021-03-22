Severe thunderstorm watch issued for Dallas-Fort Worth; hail, strong wind possible

A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for parts of North Texas, including Dallas-Fort Worth, as storms move into the area Monday evening.

The main hazards with the storm system are damaging winds up to 70 mph and up to ping-pong-size hail, according to the National Weather Service of Fort Worth. Tornadoes are not likely, but an isolated, brief tornado or two was not out of the question through the evening.

The line of storms will likely move past the Dallas-Fort Worth area by midnight, said Madison Gordon, a meteorologist with the NWS Fort Worth.

About a half-an-inch to an inch of rain is expected and there is not a high risk of flooding anticipated.

The sun should be out again Tuesday, with the low about 50 degrees and before the temperature warms into the low 70s in the afternoon.

Another storm system may arrive Wednesday or Thursday, and there are still many uncertainties on the details of those storms, NWS Fort Worth said on Twitter.