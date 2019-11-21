Cold front bringing rain, cooler temperatures to North Texas neighborhoods

North Texans should delay hanging those outdoor Christmas lights on Thursday because showers and thunderstorms are in the forecast.

Rain chances will be increasing through the day as a cold front arrives Thursday afternoon bringing rain and a few strong thunderstorms. Those isolated strong thunderstorms could produce small hail and gusty winds.

There’s a 50 percent chance of rain Thursday and that increases to 70 percent Thursday night.

“We’ll start seeing more rain and showers just after the noon hour,” said meteorologist Juan Hernandez with the National Weather Service office in Fort Worth in a Thursday telephone interview with the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. “The cold front should arrive around 3 p.m. and that will bring the temperatures down a little.”

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

Hernandez said the Fort Worth-Dallas area should see about half inch of rain or less. Rainfall totals could be as much as an inch near the Red River area.

The Thursday afternoon commute could be wet.

And north winds will arrive with the cold front. The high on Thursday could reach 75, but then forecasters say North Texans will wake up on Friday to temperatures in the upper 40s. The daytime high on Friday will be in the upper 50s.

Forecasters say there will be a 60 percent chance of rain for Friday morning, but neighborhoods should start to dry out by Friday afternoon.

North Texans will have some great fall weather this weekend. Temperatures will be in the 60s during the day with no rain in the forecast.