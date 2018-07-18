Traffic is about to get much better on I-35W — for drivers willing to pay a toll

Starting Thursday, commuters on Interstate 35W near downtown Fort Worth can take advantage of nearly three miles of new toll lanes.

A new stretch of the I-35W TEXPress lanes, which charge toll rates that vary depending upon minute-to-minute traffic conditions, will open between Northside Drive and Interstate 30. The precise time of the opening is undetermined, but should be after 11:30 a.m. and before the Thursday afternoon rush hour, said Robert Hinkle, spokesman for the project contractor, North Tarrant Express Mobility Partners.

Once the new lanes are open, motorists will have the option of using toll lanes or toll-free lanes for the entire 10-mile stretch of I-35W from I-30 near downtown Fort Worth to Heritage Trace Parkway, just south of Alliance Airport in the city’s far northern reaches.

The toll lanes are part of a $1.6 billion makeover of the I-35W corridor, including the reconstruction of main lanes, the addition of toll lanes and the modernization of bridges and fly-over ramps. The project was largely privately funded, with NTE Mobility Partners providing much of the financing in exchange for the rights to collect toll revenues for about five decades.

Construction of I-35W north of downtown hits a milestone as all toll lanes are set to open Thursday morning between Heritage Trace Parkway and downtown Fort Worth, Wednesday, July 18, 2018. Rodger Mallison rmallison@star-telegram.com

Fort Worth Councilman Jungus Jordan says the project was needed to improve mobility and continue job growth in the city.

“It will return huge dividends in reducing gridlock,” Jordan said Wednesday.

Although toll lanes are unpopular among many motorists, the Dallas-Fort Worth region has been able to address traffic congestion even though tax-supported state funding is insufficient to meet the area’s growth needs, said Michael Morris, transportation director for the North Central Texas Council of Governments.

It used to be a given that Metroplex traffic got worse year after year, according to many studies datingto the 1980s. But that’s no longer the case, Morris said.

“The congestion in our region has stabilized,” Morris said.

A ribbon cutting will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday on the new toll lanes, and after the ceremony is completed and the dignitary tents and chairs have been removed the lanes will open to the public, officials said.

Although the I-35W project will be substantially complete as of Thursday, several important projects providing access to downtown Fort Worth will continue for several more months.

Flyover ramps connecting the I-35W TEXPress lanes to Belknap and Weatherford streets downtown are scheduled to be completed by the end of the year, Hinkle said.

Also, a flyover ramp connecting I-35W TEXPress lanes to I-30 is scheduled to be finished by the end of the year, he said. In the mean time, motorists exiting the toll lanes will have to blend in with main lane traffic near I-30.