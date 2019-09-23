Why Fort Worth is running bright red, electric buses from downtown to the museums

Fort Worth starts electric bus service to downtown, museums The bright red Dash buses are now running in Fort Worth. Trinity Metro, the city's transit agency, runs the electric Dash buses to Fort Worth Central Station downtown and the city's cultural district. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The bright red Dash buses are now running in Fort Worth. Trinity Metro, the city's transit agency, runs the electric Dash buses to Fort Worth Central Station downtown and the city's cultural district.

Fort Worth has added a new, environmentally-friendly layer of public transportation to the city center.

Trinity Metro, the city’s transit agency, is now running a fleet of red, electric buses. The service is known as the Dash.

The buses operate every 15 minutes from downtown — with a stop at Fort Worth Central Station, 1001 Jones St. — to the city’s cultural district. The Dash stops near the city’s museums, as well as the new Dickie’s Arena.

“The Dash will provide a zero-emissions, high-frequency option for daily trips to popular destinations,” Bob Baulsir, Trinity Metro president, said an in email. “This public/private partnership is a great example of how groups can work together to provide innovative transit solutions.”

Fares are free through Oct. 31. After that, tickets are $2 one way — or $5 for a day pass that offers unlimited rides on all Trinity Metro buses, TEXRail, and Trinity Railway Express as far east as CentrePort. Those who wish to continue to Dallas must have a regional day pass ($12).

Happy #dashanddiscover day! Stop by Crockett St. (between Currie St. and Norwood St.) to celebrate the launch of #thedash service. We'll have complimentary breakfast, music, and giveaways from 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. For more information, please visit https://t.co/3rphQct6UR pic.twitter.com/GcSIV8frl1 — Trinity Metro (@TrinityMetro) September 23, 2019

The Dash runs 9:22 a.m.-10:44 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and 9:22 a.m.-12:44 a.m. Friday and Saturday.

The new Dash service won’t affect existing Trinity Metro routes, including Route 2, which also connects downtown to the cultural district every 15 minutes.

Dash was launched with financial help from the North Central Texas Council of Governments and many agencies that made a three-year funding commitment. They include the city of Fort Worth, Blue Zones Project – Fort Worth, Real Estate Council of Greater Fort Worth and Visit Fort Worth.

Other investors include the Kimbell Art Museum, Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth, Amon Carter Museum of American Art, the University of North Texas Health Science Center, Crockett Row, Museum Place, Fort Worth Stock Show and Dickies Arena.