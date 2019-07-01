Traffic alert! Avoid this stretch of highway 360 tonight and tomorrow morning

Honkin’ Mad: The mess at 360 and I-30 In October 2014, viewers nominated the interchange between I-30 and Texas 360 in Arlington as the worst intersection in the Metroplex, so the Star-Telegram's Gordon Dickson went skyward to check it out. On Wednesday, plans were revealed for a $233 Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK In October 2014, viewers nominated the interchange between I-30 and Texas 360 in Arlington as the worst intersection in the Metroplex, so the Star-Telegram's Gordon Dickson went skyward to check it out. On Wednesday, plans were revealed for a $233

Drivers planning to use Texas 360 in Arlington tonight or tomorrow morning might want to make alternate plans.

Only one lane in each direction will be open between Pioneer Parkway and Mitchell Street, so that workers can do bridge work.

The work is expected to begin about 7 p.m Monday and conclude by 6 a.m. Tuesday.

SH 360 will be reduced to one lane between Pioneer Parkway and Mitchell Street Monday, July 1 starting at 7 p.m. The road should reopen by 6 a.m. Tuesday morning. Crews will spend the time working on a bridge project. Check out this week's closures ️ https://t.co/dRPilbl5ee pic.twitter.com/MKBv5q4h81 — City of Arlington (@CityOfArlington) July 1, 2019

Also, Park Row Drive will be closed in both directions at highway 360. Eastbound traffic will be detoured to Pioneer Parkway. Westbound traffic will be detoured to Mitchell Street.

The work is part of the massive I-30/SH 360 project, a $233 effort to not only untangle the intersection but also expand and modernize Texas 360 south to I-20.