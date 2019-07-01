Honkin' Mad
Traffic alert! Avoid this stretch of highway 360 tonight and tomorrow morning
Drivers planning to use Texas 360 in Arlington tonight or tomorrow morning might want to make alternate plans.
Only one lane in each direction will be open between Pioneer Parkway and Mitchell Street, so that workers can do bridge work.
The work is expected to begin about 7 p.m Monday and conclude by 6 a.m. Tuesday.
Also, Park Row Drive will be closed in both directions at highway 360. Eastbound traffic will be detoured to Pioneer Parkway. Westbound traffic will be detoured to Mitchell Street.
The work is part of the massive I-30/SH 360 project, a $233 effort to not only untangle the intersection but also expand and modernize Texas 360 south to I-20.
