Traffic alert! A stretch of Interstate 30 will be shut down starting this weekend

Drivers might want to avoid Interstate 30 in west Fort Worth Sunday and Monday night (and Tuesday morning, before dawn).

The freeway will be shut down 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. both nights at Chapel Creek Boulevard.

Motorists will be detoured to the frontage roads, but delays are possible and the Texas Department of Transportation suggests drivers use alternate routes, if available.

The closure is needed so that workers can improve the two-lane Chapel Creek Boulevard bridge. The $10 million project includes expanding the bridge to two lanes in each direction plus dedicated left turn lanes.

The work is expected to be completed this summer, said Val Lopez, transportation department spokesman.

The closure is weather permitting, but major storms aren’t expected. The forecast calls for party cloudy skies, with the possibility of a stray rain storm.



