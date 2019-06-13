TEXRail was $90 million under budget. Should Fort Worth’s transit agency keep the money?

TEXRail could soon expand to southwest Fort Worth Trinity Metro, the local transit agency, wants to take advantage of all the buzz created by the opening of the TEXRail commuter line, and possibly extend the trains to Fort Worth's medical district in three years. Another stop could be added at TCU. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Trinity Metro, the local transit agency, wants to take advantage of all the buzz created by the opening of the TEXRail commuter line, and possibly extend the trains to Fort Worth's medical district in three years. Another stop could be added at TCU.

Trinity Metro may already have nearly all the money it needs to extend the TEXRail commuter train service two additional miles and to open an additional station at Fort Worth’s medical district, officials said.

Officials from Fort Worth’s transit agency say they completed the initial 27 miles of track from downtown Fort Worth to DFW Airport $90 million under budget.

TEXRail opened to the public in January, but until now Trinity Metro officials — still paying their final bills for the commuter rail project — hadn’t specified precisely how much money they thought they would have left over.

That $90 million in federal funding would cover about 90 percent of the amount needed to extend the train tracks, which currently terminate at downtown’s T&P Station, an additional two miles to a proposed station at Mistletoe Boulevard, said Bob Baulsir, Trinity Metro president and chief executive officer.

Typically, unspent federal funds would go back into a pot of money for other transit projects in cities across the U.S. Competition for these dollars is incredibly stiff, with cities often waiting years to get their hands on the money needed to build passenger rail lines.

But Baulsir and others at Trinity Metro want to keep their $90 million in Fort Worth.

Baulsir is asking the North Central Texas Council of Governments to write a letter to the Federal Transit Administration supporting the proposed TEXRail extension.

“Nearly 40,000 people are drawn each day to the Fort Worth Medical District to work in the hospitals, clinics, treatment centers, and other businesses there,” Baulsir wrote in a May 30 letter to Michael Morris, transportation director for the North Central Texas Council of Governments. “That district is home to some of the finest medical facilities anywhere.”

The council of governments is the DFW region’s official planning body, and includes the Regional Transportation Council, which will hear more details about Baulsir’s request Thursday during its regular monthly meeting in Arlington.

The medical district has a $5.5 billion annual impact in Tarrant County, according to a 2014 University of North Texas study.