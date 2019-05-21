Why is a bright red, electric bus named ‘The Dash’ driving around Fort Worth?

Trinity Metro chairman Scott Mahaffey (right) and Fort Worth Council members Ann Zadeh and Carlos Flores board The Dash.

This summer, folks in Fort Worth may spot a bright red, electric bus known as the Dash making the rounds on the streets.

For many, the obvious question might be: What the heck is the Dash?

The Dash is a new zero-emissions service that Trinity Metro, Fort Worth’s regional transit agency, plans to operate every 15 minutes daily from the Fort Worth Central transit station downtown to cultural district attractions, including UNT Health Science Center and the new Dickies Arena.





Although Dash service won’t be open to the public until Sept. 22, Trinity Metro has received the first of four buses that will operate the route. And starting this week, drivers are being trained to use the new all-electric, battery-powered vehicles, and are making daily runs along the route.

The training is expected to continue throughout the summer.

For bus drivers, the Dash buses handle in much the same way as the rest of Trinity Metro’s fleet, which operates on compressed natural gas. But one key difference is that the Dash buses is much quieter than the other buses — and that presents special challenges for drivers in areas with pedestrians.





The buses are so quiet that passers-by might not hear them coming, said Trinity Metro president and chief executive officer Bob Baulsir. Drivers will have to be even more cautious than usual, in case a pedestrian accidentally steps into the path of a bus.

But that lack of noise also is a tremendous benefit. The interiors of the bus are much quieter than the rest of the Trinity Metro fleet, making it much easier for riders to enjoy their trip.

“It forces people to look at each other and talk,” Baulsir quipped Tuesday while taking City Council members and other dignitaries on a trip in the new bus.

The Dash is Trinity Metro’s all-electric, battery-powered bus service. Gordon Dickson

The buses, which are made by New Flyer, also feature amenities such as wood-like tile floors and USB charger ports under seats.

The buses, which go by the model name New Flyer Xcelsior CHARGE, can go about 130 miles on a single charge, said David Cormack, New Flyer business segment director.

David Cormack, New Flyer business segment director, rides one of Trinity Metro’s new buses for its dash service. Gordon Dickson

The buses are built in Alabama and shipped to Fort Worth on a flat bed trailer, Baulsir said.

So how much will it cost to ride? A one-way ticket will be $2, and a day pass for unlimited rides will be $5.

The Dash will operate Sunday through Thursday 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 p.m., and will run even later on Fridays and Saturdays. On weekend nights, the service will run until 12:30 a.m.

The later hours will make Dash a good option for patrons interested in visiting the West 7th area during crowded weekends, when traffic and parking along West Seventh Street can be a real problem.





Although the buses cost more up front than traditional vehicles, the vehicles can save transit agencies tens of thousands of dollars in operating costs, according to New Flyer.

Also, Trinity Metro isn’t paying for Dash service all by itself. Organizations that have agreed to help with a three-year financial commitment include: city of Fort Worth; Blue Zones Project – Fort Worth; Real Estate Council of Greater Fort Worth; and Visit Fort Worth.

According to Trinity Metro, other Dash investors include the Kimbell Art Museum, Modern Art Museum Fort Worth, Amon Carter Museum of American Art, the University of North Texas Health Science Center, Crockett Row, Museum Place and Sheraton Downtown Fort Worth.