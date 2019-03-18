Honkin' Mad

Freeway closure alert! Avoid this part of I-30 Monday night and Tuesday morning

By Gordon Dickson

March 18, 2019 11:35 AM

FORT WORTH

Motorists in west Fort Worth may want to avoid Interstate 30 Monday night and Tuesday morning.

Both directions of the freeway will be closed from 8 p.m. Monday to 6 a.m. Tuesday at Chapel Creek Boulevard, where crews are performing bridge work.

The closure is weather permitting, but don’t count on Mother Nature stopping this freeway closure. The overnight weather forecast is for seasonally mild temperatures and dry skies.



Detours will be posted. Traffic will be diverted to the freeway frontage roads in the area, Texas Department of Transportation spokesman Val Lopez said.

The project is expected to cost $10 million, Lopez said. The two-lane Chapel Creek Boulevard bridge over I-30 is being replaced with a new bridge configuration that will feature two lanes and a dedicated left-turn lane in each direction.

The work is scheduled to be completed this summer.

The area between Fort Worth and Weatherford, where Interstate 20 and I-30 merge, is growing tremendously. Nearby developments such as the Walsh master-planned community building an average of one new house per day.

Other nearby cities such as Aledo also are growing, creating a vibrant community on the far west side of the Metroplex, but also placing a burden on high-traffic roads such as I-30.

