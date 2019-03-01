Freeway closure alert! Avoid these freeways near DFW Airport this weekend

Traffic likely will be a mess all weekend on the north end of DFW Airport.
Contractors will conduct numerous lane closures along the Texas 121 corridor in Grapevine beginning around 8 p.m. Friday and possibly continuing until 6 a.m. Monday.
Motorists would do well to find alternate routes.
“NorthGate Constructors will set bridge beams and continue bridge deck work over SH 121 this weekend,” Alyssa Tenorio, spokeswoman for NorthGate Costructors, the firm handling the road work, said in an email.
“This work is part of the overall I-635/SH 121 Interchange project,” she said.
Roads that are scheduled to be closed include:
▪ All northbound lanes of Texas 121, north of DFW Airport.
▪ Northbound 121 off-ramp to FM 2499.
▪ Westbound I-635 off-ramp to northbound 121.
▪ All southbound lanes of Texas 121/Farm Road 2499 at Bass Pro Drive.
▪ Southbound FM 2499 at Grapevine Mills Road.
▪ Southbound SH 121/FM 2499 off-ramps to I-635.
For more information on detours, visit www.dfwconnector.com.
For what it’s worth, all road closures are dependent upon road conditions and can be canceled on short notice because of weather. However, the North Texas weather forecast generally is calling for dry weather at least through midday Sunday, making it likely that most of the above-mentioned closures will happen.
The Texas 121 corridor and the 121/635 interchange in Grapevine is in the midst of a $371 million makeover.
